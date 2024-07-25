With San Diego Comic-Con already started and a new Hall H trailer just around the corner, we have much to be enthused about for the sophomore season of Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” New reveals and equally exciting information comes our way almost daily now that the show’s full marketing apparatus has been put into motion. Here is a list of Top 10 Things To Be Excited About in TROP Season 2 as we get close to the Aug. 29 season premiere date.

Here we have collected some very keen characters and reveals from the marketing posters, trailers, and other items from print interviews that represent a significant furthering of the narrative in this Second Age series. This List is potentially littered with spoilers unless you’re already aware of these ads, trailers, and pre-release magazine articles, so be forewarned.

In no particular order (but be sure to check out the full List):

1. Círdan the Shipwright

The elf with the beard (!) is finally on the scene with his ship-building skills. Played by Ben Daniels, this remarkable character has much history behind him and big things to do in Middle-earth. He is older than Galadriel by eons, incredibly wise and perceptive, and will give a powerful gift to a certain Wizard when they first meet. We saw the forging of the Elven Rings in Season One; now with his character confirmed we know the ownership of Narya, the Ring of Fire, will go from Círdan ultimately to Gandalf.

The presence of Círdan gives rise to the possibility we could learn more of the family history of the Noldor; and see the Grey Havens being visited by the Númenoreans, as often happened during the Second Age. How soon before Círdan and He-who-is-still-called-the-Stranger meet up remains a tantalizing unknown. This assumes of course a known identity for the Stranger (see #3 on our List).

2. Pharazon’s Intentions Revealed

The calculating chancellor Pharazôn certainly has a distinguished path in this story toward utterly tragic villainy. He is shown in a trailer at the court of Tar-Míriel, addressing the crowd and drawing a bright sword as a Great Eagle appears in the opening behind him. This is where the friendly voices in our Discord have shared thoughts and come to the conclusion that the appearance of a great Eagle at the same time Pharazôn draws a blade is NOT a good sign for the bird.

Following this hypothesis: IF the potential execution of this noble creature as a piece of terroristic theatre and is meant as a dreadful act of defiance against the Valar themselves, it certainly gives one chills. This revealing of Pharazôn’s nefarious intentions will certainly propel the story towards the utter Downfall that we know is coming to Númenor: a cataclysm that could very well be, years down the line, a mega-spectacle unseen in television history.

3. Tom Bombadil in Rhûn

Of all lingering complaints the one that has lasted for decades was that Tom Bombadil was the most overlooked of all Tolkien characters when it came to popular adaptations. Apologies to Glorfindel. But seeing Jolly Tom skipping and singing poetry while he carries many flowers to Goldberry would as likely cause an unexpecting newbie audience to check out as anything else. He was always the great anachronism in The Lord of the Rings, yet remained a beloved Fan Favorite. Now he gets his first ever appearance with Rory Kinnear playing the part!

Where in the distant East will Tom be residing and why? It seems Nori and the Stranger will meet him in the lands of Rhûn. It is possible he has heard of the missing Entwives, or is somehow drawn to this region merely by his inquisitiveness to see what’s going on; for something is indeed afoot in Rhûn. All bets are off, but a favorite theory is that the Stranger will not exit Season 2 without knowing his true identity, and that Tom Bombadil could be helpful in this endeavor. However, star Daniel Weyman has hinted that the Gandalf-specific dialogue he uttered in Season One might not be all that it seems…

4. Creation of All Those Other Rings

Scratch it up to general impatience, but many fans wanted to see more literal ‘Rings of Power’ in Season One, yet only the Three were made. Also there was the surprise at the creation being out-of-order. But here we see Seven Dwarven Rings in the new poster, and one especially bright sapphire jeweled Ring in the hands of King Durin III. The Showrunners seem to be revealing these Rings within the show’s narrative according to their mentions line-by-line in the famous Ring Verse, showing a unique linguistic dedication on their part. As we see a desperate Celebrimbor dumping a huge handful of Rings into a burning furnace, we ultimately know they are all destined for other hands.

Fans speculate that the Seven feature heavily in Season 2 and that the Nine Rings for Mortal Men will be shown a bit later. That means the One will be made very last of all. This leads us directly to #5.

5. The War of the Elves and Sauron

Interviews with series Director Charlotte Brändström tell of a huge battle to be depicted this Season. The ultimate betrayal of Sauron is revealed to the Elves by his creation of the One Ring of Power. This causes a chain reaction of panic, mobilization, and warfare. No longer disguised as Halbrand, Annatar himself has very much been in the mix, working to deceive Celebrimbor in a mighty fashion (see #10 on our List). Celebrimbor by this time would have given Narya to Círdan, Vilya to Gil-Galad the High King, and Nenya to Galadriel. The poster of Morfydd Clark bearing her magnificent Ring is, well, magnificent. These Elves immediately remove their Rings, hiding them from the Dark Lord, leading him to take them by force of arms.

The city of Ost-in-Edhil is really in for it, and the images of Elrond (Robert Aramayo) in full battle armor are tremendously revealing in terms of where the story is now headed. In short, the aftermath of the battle will ultimately lead to the founding of Imladris. For those unfamiliar with the books, the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm come to Elrond’s aid while his forces retreat Northward, giving them time to escape. There are great casualties. The safest prediction here is that by the end of this Season, Elrond and the survivors of the War will find themselves in a narrow protected gorge of the River Bruinen; a place that will become an all-time favorite location in Middle-earth.

6. Is Cirián Hinds a Wizard?

Dumbledore’s brother Aberforth was played by the remarkable Northern Irish actor Cirián Hinds; yet sadly he was underutilized. He even famously appears in “Game of Thrones.” If recent reports ring true, we shall meet an equally auspicious wizard in the eastern lands of Rhûn this Season. Fellowship of Fans (via Games Radar) reports that Mr. Hinds will indeed be playing an Istari searching for the Stranger, completing his Grand Trifecta of him acting in the largest-ever Fantasy properties.

Will he be one of the infamous Blue Wizards (Alatar or Pallando chosen by the Vala Oromë)? Teasing an even crazier idea, could he be playing a very early Curunír (Saruman) who certainly traveled to the East?

7. Adar’s Betrayal

One of the coolest new characters introduced last Season was Adar: he whom the Uruks call “Father.” Previously played by Joseph Mawle but in future Seasons played by Sam Hazeldine, this character caused significant buzz and conversation, perhaps more than other non-canon characters added to the series. It is easy to see why. He betrayed Sauron in the distant past, a deadly treachery not easily forgiven by the Dark Lord. Later he held up a mirror to Galadriel that caused her to reflect on her revenge-driven impetus. Reports have surfaced saying that the opening of Season Two will show us a Shakespearean scene between Adar and Sauron à la “The Tragedy of Julius Cesar,” containing the most famous back-stabbing scene in English literature.

I can already hear the famous line: “Et tu, Bruté?” being modified by Tolkien fans to say: “Et tu, Adar?”

The Adar storyline tied up with the schemes of Sauron will cause discussion for a long time. We know that there is only one true Lord of the Rings, and he does not share power. That won’t stop Adar from trying to secure his place in the new power structure of Mordor and make things easier for his Uruks. Just a fascinating character!

8. Intrigue in Khazad-dûm

Whenever Season One spent time in the Halls of Khazad-dûm it was distinctly time well spent. The best and most uplifting friendship between an Elf and a Dwarf was on full display, and it was marvelous. Elrond and Prince Durin IV shared scenes of empathy, willfulness, and deeply appreciated humor. Even the grand television-writer’s stereotype of “an elevator conversation” actually happened between these two dear friends (the best use of the old trope seen in ages).

You can expect the worsening of relationships between King Durin III and his son. Things got so bad at the end of Season One he actually excommunicated his own heir from the Royal Line. The intrigue continues apace as Prince Durin IV’s wife Disa (played by the lovely Sophia Nomvete) privately motivates her husband to stand his ground. Then an evil Ring will be distributed. This means things will only worsen within the Dwarven Halls of old. And yet Disa has been mentioned as a “Lady Macbeth” type character who motivates her husband behind-the-throne, which is tantalizing indeed.

9. Narvi’s Friendship with Celebrimbor

Last Season, many wondered at the lack of the Doors of Durin being present, for there was nothing but a small nondescript opening without any ithildin engravings. We saw Elrond enter Khazad-dûm from there. The time compression of this series keeps things vague — but audiences were shown the face of the Silvertine before the existence of that Gate. Now the exclusive reveal from Entertainment Weekly confirms the most famous friend of Celebrimbor will indeed appear: Narvi the master craftsman!

Played by Kevin Eldon, this character along with Tom Bombadil comprise two of the most sought-for characters that have never been shown in a Tolkien adaptation. Celebrimbor and Narvi will befriend one another and ultimately the Doors of Durin will be built. Fans cannot wait to see this seminal moment depicted. It certainly reminds us of the conversation outside the Hollin Gate where Legolas says to Gimli:

“Those were happier days, when there was still close friendship at times between folk of different race; even between Dwarves and Elves.”

10. No More Mystery Boxing!

Sauron’s machinations were hidden from audiences in Season One, as he used the identity of Halbrand to fool Galadriel and bring her to a more “sympathetic position.” This approach to the character caused no small degree of frustration with such “mystery boxing.” That is all in the past.

Now that Saruon’s identity is fully revealed, “The Rings of Power” series can move forward unencumbered by such a plot contrivance, and the audience is the great beneficiary. Everyone sitting at home knows THAT’S SAURON, yet so many of the characters onscreen still do not know. Yes, Elrond has yet to have a prickly conversation with Galadriel about how exactly Halbrand was brought into Eregion. Putting that aside, the story can only benefit from using the classic approach of Dramatic Irony to punch up the tension and dynamics. We will be rooting for our heroes to be smarter, more cautious, to not let evil slip into their midst – and yet it surely will. This is a much better approach and will allow the narrative in Season Two to breathe and expand.

This List shows how many exciting developments are in store for us, and gives distinct promise to the future of this series. We can assuredly see where the train is headed as J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay continue to lay down the tracks. Now is the time to tune in as “The Rings of Power” weaves more intricate storylines and a potpourri of Second Age lore into a heady mix of epic fantasy.

Much too hasty,

Clifford Broadway

Clifford Broadway, longtime contributor and webhost for TheOneRing.net, is co-author of the bestseller “The People’s Guide to J.R.R. Tolkien” (2003) and co-writer/producer of the award-winning RINGERS: LORD OF THE FANS (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, 2005).

