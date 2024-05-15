Prime Video released the first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power second season. And TORn staff have thoughts! Take a look at the trailer, and read our reactions below…

greendragon says:

0.08 – is Durin talking about Sauron, or could he be referencing the Balrog? 0.11 and 0.26 – seems Sauron can take on all kinds of forms; worms, butterflies, even a very pretty Elf… 0.20 – do Elves ever draw a weapon without a flourish?! 0.38 – Celebrimbor and Sauron – the two great forgers of rings, going toe to toe? 0.46 – cool to see Sauron in his Annatar form 0.54 – is this the sea monster we encountered in S1? Who is in the water? 0.58 – what is causing destruction in Khazad-dum? Surely it’s not the Balrog already? 0.59 – Yay Elendil! One of my favourite characters from S1. Lloyd Owen does a fantastic job. 1.07 – dwarven rings! So are these the rings we will see forged in S2, having seen the Elven rings in S1? 1.12 – the eagles are coming! Also, Trystan Gravelle (Pharazon) is SO good. 1.16 – pretty good job for Adar continuity, given that it’s no longer Joseph Mawle in the role, but is now Sam Hazeldine. And what is he flanked by here? The creature on his right looks very skeletal; a Barrow-wight, perchance…? Overall – lots to think about, and it’s pretty compelling. I’m excited for August 29th!! Look closely, there are Numenoreans halfway down that cliff

Garfeimao says:

The final scene from Season 1 of Sauron arriving in Mordor opens the trailer, showing that not a moment has passed between the two seasons.

Durn IV is first narrator, speaking of the return of an Ancient Evil

The Black Mass that is moving on the ground looks like a pile of deadly worms or vipers and emanates evil

Whose hands have blood on the palms, is this one of the Mystics using blood magic?

Tree roots reaching for someone (Celebrimbor maybe) in the dark before we see a bunch of orcs marching through the woods with torches

A portal opens in Celebrimbor’s chambers, is someone walking through?

Galadriel’s narration says “he’s been among us all along”

Sauron as an Elf in a black-feathered outfit walking calmly as other elves are running

A black-haired woman in the water and a sea monster, could she be a version of Sauron, a human sacrifice, or a nightmare?

A cataclysm in Khazad-dum with parts of the stone ceiling crashing on one of the bridges in the city.

Elendil struggles through a mob of people

Gil-Galad, Galadriel and Cirdan

The Three Elven rings on the hands of Gil-Galad, Galadriel and is the third Cirdan?

Durin III with a Ring (oh crap)

Arondir, doing the awesome Elf acrobats, shows up to help Isildur

A Giant Eagle lands behind Pharazon, who then unsheaths his sword, this doesn’t bode well

Theo is crying, gotta wonder what has happened to make that happen

A cascade of fire bombs heading toward a city (Eregion?)

The Stranger is standing by a well in the middle of the desert and pounds his staff on the ground for power and a windstorm

Someone is holding onto a rope trying not to fly away in strong winds full of dust (are these two scenes connected or just red herring editing?)

A bloodied elf dropping a handful of rings into a fire, is it Celebrimbor injured? Is it a version of Sauron? Is it just a random elf? Are they trying to destroy those rings, or will they land next to the fire and not in the fire?

WeeTanya says:

My initial reaction:

Thematically, it’s picking up exactly where it left off. Sauron is overlooking his realm. The Harfeet are still a-wandering, the mystical cults from the East are still mystically culting, and a lot of this feels the same. But there’s also a time shift — Durin recognizes that the Balrogs have awakened, and Galadriel and Action Elrond are in a sickly green forest fighting some unseen foe, Numenor seems to be on the way to falling, and the rings are very definitely being forged. I wonder if this backtracks a bit into season 1 to pick up some of Celebrimbor’s story with Halbarad — we hear Celebrimbor saying, “He worms his way inside your mind, and the rest of him slithers in.”



But then there’s blond, long-haired Sauron who has been “there all along” with…Celebrimbor? Creating the rings? I mean, canonically he does this, and Galadriel is suddenly confused by it — does this mean Sauron has been playing several roles throughout Season 1, but we just never saw him in his fair Elven form? Also, at one point Elf-Sauron flexes his arms and something goes “boom” — does he reveal that he’s been turning Ost-in-Edhil into his own evil fortress all along, or does darkness descend all at once?





I think we see the start of the fall of Moria, which is confusing — shouldn’t this be much later in the 3rd age? Will the dwarves begin to disperse, will we see their exodus? Anyway the dwarven king accepts his dwarven ring. Will TROP go with the thread that this ring poisons the dwarves and makes them blind to the evil in the depths of Moria, and a lot of them stay? I am very curious about this plotline.





Numenor is Numenoring! Why does Ar-Pharazon have a pet eagle? Shouldn’t he want absolutely nothing to do with eagles, as emissaries of the Valar?

Elessar says:

I love that we’re seeing from the jump in this trailer that Sauron’s power is being built in a way that really will emphasize his threat. Hopefully that’s not a trick of the trailer. I also love that we’re going to see Annatar as well and that it’s the same actor from last season. Does Celebrimbor survive season 2?

I’m also excited to see more of what the some love show to the Númenóreans in this. I cannot wait to see all that goes with these folks. Working towards the formation of Gondor is something I’m very much looking forward to. I’m also excited see more of the Dwarves. Was that the fall of Moria? Am I getting more Balrog? (Please 🙂 )

All in all I’m looking forward to things.

Kili and Bard say:

My sister was out of town so I filmed a reaction video with my boyfriend Rónán!

Rings of Power S2 Teaser Trailer Reaction https://youtu.be/lHfH0jNDuAk

Justin says:

Prime Video has released ANOTHER 3 minutes video BTS, which seems equally as thrilling.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power – A Look Inside Season 2 | Prime Video

And you can see the full trailer breakdown on TORn Tuesday from last night for more analysis!

Edited to add reaction to the Behind-the-Scenes video

Garfeimao – Season 2 BTS video:

Morffyd says that Galadriel feels more connected to the peoples of Middle-earth and that it will drive her even more

Gil-Galad looking very somber

Sauron is out in the open, making everything happen

The new Adar is less deathly looking, but then, that might just be the fact it was BTS cameras and not FX treated film showing him.

Durin IV is adrift, his relationship with his dad is gone and his pride has taken a hit

Ismael says that Arondir has taken a blow to his spirit (there is a funeral pyre, could Bronwyn be dead?) Is that why Theo is crying in the trailer?

Miriel marches down the stairs in an elaborate gown, has her sight returned, or is she just that good at faking it?

Emma states that, at least in Numenor, the chess board has been set and the pieces are moving

Ben states that the Gloves have come off in season 2, as far as the Elves are concerned

Gil-Galad orders a watch at every crossing, he must not escape (the search for Sauron is on)

I was wondering who the old, grey-haired elf was, but I can now see the chest armor and it’s Adar, but it looks like this might be a flashback scene because his hair is so different.

The Stranger appears briefly and Markella says it’s great to be back, both continuing their journey

Celebrimbor tells Galadriel that he’s had an unexpected visitor? It appears to be an elf coming through the open portal

Gotta love the comedy duo of Durins III and IV

John Howe is excited by the prospect of new places and territories in Middle-earth to explore

Elendil and other Numenoreans down by the rocky shore, what is everyone looking at?

Maxim talking about how the set is almost too scary to go into, tunnels filled with spider webs and orcs caught in those webs. Is this Shelob’s Lair? It is one way out of Mordor. . .

Incredible set design shown, and Bear McCreary talking to the singers about how when they are on this set and in costume, they are going to discover more things to do

And then we see Disa and her trio singing to the stones.

Robert talks about doing new things that plunge you into the story, as we see him and other Elves in full armor in a battle.

We see Celebrimbor and Durin IV together in what looks like a part of Khazad-dum (I want Narvi)

Maxim says it’s been a long wait, some bad things have happened and some good things have happened, but we are Back in Middle-earth.