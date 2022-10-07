At their panel today at New York ComicCon, Prime Video unveiled a new trailer, for The Rings of Power season finale next week:

This was the first Rings of Power panel appearance since the series debut, and included not only the trailer (which does not contain very much which hasn’t been seen before), but also a surprise sneak peek at some footage from the finale episode, which will be available to stream on Prime Video next week, at 12:00am ET on Friday, October 14th.

The one interesting reveal at the very end of the trailer is a glimpse of Celebrimbor’s forge in action. It seems strange that we have yet to see Annatar using his persuasive powers on the elves, and yet already they are thinking about forging rings. Will all be explained and revealed in the season finale? There are many loose ends to tie up; and presumably some will be left dangling for Season Two…

Rings of Power podcast

The NYCC panel was moderated by Felicia Day (The Guild, Supernatural), who also revealed that she is the host of a new The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Official Podcast. Prime Video tell us:

Fans will be able to go deeper into the canals of Númenor, the mines of Khazad-dûm, the halls of Lindon, and more, as host Felicia Day takes a fresh and insightful look at the groundbreaking series and what it takes to bring Middle-earth to life. Each episode will feature exclusive interviews with cast and crew, including Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, and the show’s creators, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, that will take us behind the scenes with jaw-dropping stories and Easter eggs you won’t want to miss. Fans can listen to all eight episodes of the podcast for free on Amazon Music.

The third Rings of Power reveal today was a clip of a song which will feature in the Season Finale, from Fiona Apple.

Further details can be found in Prime Video’s press release: