Prime Video has announced that that they will be bringing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series to San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will take the Hall H stage along with as-yet unnamed cast members to brings fan an “exclusive early look” at the series.

Whether that means a trailer, or something similar to the showreel footage that a number of Tolkien aficionados recently were able to view, we’re not entirely sure. We’ll keep you up to date as we find out more.

TheOneRing.net staff will be there, too. We’ll be trying our be to get a word or two from the Rings of Power showrunners and bring you all the details from the presentation in the San Diego Convention Center’s cavernous Hall H, which will be a difficult place to get into despite the 6,500 seats at a convention attended by around 140,000 unique visitors.