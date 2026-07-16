San Diego Comic Con returns next week with tons of The Lord of the Rings related fun! TheOneRing.net will be holding court at Booth 1934 near door C.

All the Tolkien related Panels

Amazon Prime Studios is bringing Season 3 of Rings of Power to Hall H on Friday, with a few other fun LOTR related panels from the fan community. Add them to your favorites on the official SDCC app.

Bringing Licensing to Tabletop Games w/ Asmodee – Thursday 11:00am LINK

Bear McCreary, Musical Worldbuilding – Thursday 11:45am LINK

Building Worlds: Creatures & Ecosystems w/ Weta Workshop – Thursday 1:00pm LINK

Building Worlds like Tolkien w/ Don Marshall – Thursday 4:00pm LINK

The Rings of Power Season 3 in Hall H – Friday, 10:00am LINK

– Friday, 10:00am LINK Women Powering Pop Culture w/ Helen Shang – Friday 3:00pm LINK

Psychological Journey of The Lord of the Rings w/ Todd Stashwick – Friday 8:30pm LINK

Designing Games in Middle-earth w/ Asmodee – Saturday, 2:45pm LINK

TORN presents LOTR: New Age of Adaptations – Sunday, 2:15pm LINK

We are excited to bring a “State of The Rings” panel on Sunday with fan reactions from the Rings of Power SDCC reveal, updates from The Hunt for Gollum currently filming in NZ, previews of The Hobbit MTG cards, and who know what special guests may join!

Getting into Hall H is always a fun romp, and many fans are already organizing line ups & camp outs Thursday afternoon to be first in line for The Rings of Power Season 3 Hall H preview. It’s all happening in the TORN Discord channel for conventions – check the pinned comments for links.

Signings

TheOneRing.net Booth 1934 is hosting a few signings! First up is a small detour to the Weta Workshop booth 3613 where author Kellie Rice (aka TORn staffer and Happy Hobbit Kili) will be joined by Sir Richard Taylor to sign copies of the hardcover Middle-earth Script to Screen book, Wednesday Preview Night at 8pm.

ALL WEEKEND – Artist & founder of Kings Wild cards, Jackson Robinson, will be at the TORN booth with an EXCLUSIVE Tom Bombadil art print he will sign upon request. Details to get free poster below.

We’re very excited that Bear McCreary will be joining us on Friday, to sign some recordings! He won’t be at the booth for very long – so if you want to be SURE to have a chance to meet him, here’s what you need to do:

Come to our booth any time before Friday 12.30 and purchase one of Bear’s recordings (The Singularity and/or Rings of Power soundtrack). We’ll give the first 50 purchasers a special ticket; then on Friday those 50 folks – with their tickets in hand! – will make one line to meet Bear. Anyone who doesn’t have a ticket will get in another line, and will meet Bear (time permitting) after the first 50 have gone through. So to GUARANTEE you’ll get to meet Bear, come and purchase some vinyl (or a CD) from us! (Also pro-tip: once you’ve bought it, leave the contents safely in the cool of your hotel room, and just bring the cover to the signing!) Maximum three items per person to be signed.

Signings

Richard Taylor & K.M. Rice – Wednesday 8pm – Weta booth 3613 – Script to Screen books available (highly limited)

Bear McCreary – Friday, 12:30pm – TORN booth 1934 – Rings of Power S2 soundtrack vinyls + CDs and Singularity vinyls available for purchase

– Rings of Power S2 soundtrack vinyls + CDs and Singularity vinyls available for purchase Richard Taylor & K.M. Rice – Sunday 9am – Weta booth 3613 – Script to Screen books (if not already sold out)

Tea with Tolkien – Sunday 11am – TORN booth 1934 – Into the Heart of Middle-earth book available + free goodies

Other LOTR related signings we aren’t affiliated with but sound fun:

John Rhys-Davies at the Weta booth

Artist SHAG signing his LOTR art print

Kenji Kamiyama in the Pavilion AA13 on Friday 1pm

Unlike recent years, Jed Brophy will not be attending SDCC this year (does this mean he’s busy being a working actor on a certain new movie…?)

Offsites & Parties

There are currently no Rings of Power or The Lord of the Rings events open to the public which have been announced – of course we’ll let you know if we hear of any! But Guillermo del Toro is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Pan’s Labyrinth with a Friday night party that requires completion of a scavenger hunt to get in.

Comic Con 2026 EXCLUSIVE Limited Edition Prancing Pony Mug

It comes in pints! TheOneRing.net is proud to offer the official Prancing Pony wooden tankard & shot glass bundle. Designed & manufactured by Burgschneider and Lumengrave with full licensed support from Middle-earth Enterprises, these were the most requested items from last year’s incredible Prancing Pony booth experience.

These food safe drinking cups are hobbit-scaled – large enought to make you feel like a halfling. Made from mango wood, natural food safe polish, genuine leather bands, with a pure jute bag for storage, the tankard measures 6″ tall, capable of holding 27 oz of libations. It pairs with an oversized 7oz shot glass, featuring laser etched dwarves runes encircling the Prancing Pony logo -which was designed by Daniel Falconer. Did we mention these are officially licensed?

SDCC 2026 Exclusive Mug & Glass Set

Due to the very limited run of only 500 units, and to give all attendees the opportunity to get it, the Tankard & Glass combo is up for pre-order online. FOR PICKUP ONLY AT SDCC. We are not shipping these. Select the day you’ll be at SDCC, and we will hold one set guaranteed for you at Booth 1934. AND if you pre-order, you get an exclusive pin, only available as part of the pre-order, at no extra cost! LINK

Exclusive LOTR Merch

We have some incredible new merch available at booth 1934 this year! Following up on the love & support fans gave our Prancing Pony Club shirt last year (nominated for best merch 2025!) we are happy to announce that shirt is coming back this year, complete with glitter ink, women’s cuts, and the same dance hall attitude.

SDCC Unofficial Blog got the scoop on our brand new shirt inspired by one of the greatest albums in rock history – introducing Merry Dol, River-daughter! These artist designed & hand silkscreened shirts will be available in both unisex Bella Canvas premium cotton/poly blend and in Women’s dolman scoop neck. The RUMORS are true: there will be an 🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Preview Night limited edition variant, only available Wednesday night, featuring the classic tan-colored album artwork in black & white.

Jackson Robinson and Kings Wild are joining us IN PERSON in the booth for the first time, bringing their successful $2 million kickstarter LOTR playing cards with lots of extra goodies. Available EXCLUSIVELY at TORn booth 1934 are these letterpress gold foil original art prints of the Tom Bombadil playing card artwork. Jackson is at the booth all weekend to sign these free prints – available by simply signing up to his anticipated Hobbit playing card deck preview list. Details on site at the booth.

Free Prints from Jackson Robinson at the booth

More Hobbit and LOTR goodies at Booth 1934

… and more The Lord of the Rings stuff we love at SDCC

Middle-earth Enterprises is bringing the oversized hobbit-scaled Prancing Pony experience back to the convention floor at Dark Horse booth 2615 – don’t miss it!

Acclaimed artist SHAG is offering a LOTR inspired SDCC exclusive art print at his booth 3920

Weta Workshop return to the show floor, right in front of Hall E at booth 3613

There also seems to be a scavenger hunt involved with the cryptic LOTR.com... What could it be, precioussss…?

Can’t wait to see folks there! Now for a merry meeting!