The Prancing Pony made everyone feel like a Hobbit at Comic Con, and now you can give back to Barliman the barkeep!

Photo: Middle Earth Enterprises Team Picture

Our pals at SDCCBlog.com have opened voting for Best Of San Diego Comic Con 2025, affectionately known as The Shruggies, and The Prancing Pony Booth from Middle Earth Enterprises has made the short list of nominees!

Click here to vote for TheOneRing.net booth and the Prancing Pony Club t-shirt for best exclusive!

when you fill out the first 4 poll questions, the page automatically refreshes with the rest of the awards categories.

Bringing the Prancing Pony to life

Middle Earth Enterprises, the stewards of all things LOTR and Hobbit, made their comic con debut in oversized fashion with a book, cartoon and movie accurate scale build of the pub the Hobbits arrive at in Bree. The Prancing Pony, under the peaceful management of Barliman Butterbur, is famously the place where “it comes in pints!”

Here’s Nerd of the Rings with his booth tour!

