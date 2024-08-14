A new trailer has dropped this morning, for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. Darkness will rise indeed! This trailer very much focuses on the dark power of Sauron, and of the war and destruction he brings to Middle-earth. At 2.14, it is a full minute shorter than the previous trailer; but it still packs a punch.

Take a look:

Some initial reactions from staffer greendragon

Wow this is a powerful trailer! This season is definitely Sauron’s show; there is hardly anything bucolic, Shire-like, or even of Elvish beauty to be seen in this trailer.

0.01 I like this ‘dissolving into black’ thing they’re doing with the Prime logo for this season.

0.14 Sauron of many faces…

0.23 Bit of a ‘PJ Helm’s Deep’ moment there. (To be fair, I guess it’s more of a ‘medieval warfare’ moment…).

0.26 Go easy on the bling there, Gil-galad!

0.29 The implication for S2 seems to be that we are supposed to wonder if Galadriel has been corrupted/is under the sway of Sauron. (Robert Aramayo suggested as much in a remark during the Hall H panel at SDCC: Elrond loves Galadriel and believes she is a force for good, but also has his doubts.)

0.41 Once again, can’t wait to see how the dwarven story line plays out in S2. Such a great cast.

0.57 Can’t wait to see Sam Hazeldine step into the role of Adar. He’s going to be terrific.

1.03 A flash back moment? Back in Valinor? (Any chance of a bit more Finrod…? One of my favourite wee cameos in S1!)

1.26 I always get a kick out of seeing a Balrog. Still wonder what he’s doing there…

1.32 Oooo Ciaran Hinds!! Can’t wait to see him. Pretty clearly one of the Maiar – but who…?

1.36 What’s going on here? Is Tom in control of that fire flare? He doesn’t look concerned; thought the Stranger looks pretty startled.

1.49 Can’t help feeling like the Harfoots aren’t going to have much of a role to play in S2.

1.51 Entwife!

1.55 Arondir gets a Legolas moment.

1.59 Yep, we are definitely supposed to think that Galadriel might be under Sauron’s spell.

Lots of sinister happenings (including those wights, at least one troll, and another glimpse of Shelob) in this trailer. The evil of Middle-earth is gathering! I’m less interested in these kinds of effects than in the actors and how they bring the characters to life; so the highlight of this trailer, for me, is that glimpse of Ciaran Hinds. What a great addition to this ensemble.

