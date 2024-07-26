At San Diego Comic-con this morning, Prime Video took over Hall H to reveal more goodies, to whet the appetite of fans who are eager for Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. A new, extended trailer (run time 3 minutes 39 seconds) was revealed. And it was itself revealing!

Here it is, for your viewing pleasure:

And here’s the official press release that goes with it:

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Unleashes

Epic New Trailer for the Upcoming Second Season

Debuting to thousands of excited fans during San Diego Comic-Con’s cast and showrunner panel, the trailer showcases never-before-seen footage of the legendary Rings, magical creatures, glimpses of battles to come, and the Dark Lord Sauron’s growing evil influence across Middle-earth

The Rings of Power’s highly anticipated new season premieres on Prime Video August 29th

SAN DIEGO—July 26, 2024—San Diego was transformed into Middle-earth on Friday, as Prime Video showcased the highly anticipated second season of the epic series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay were joined on the iconic Hall H stage by over a dozen cast members for a lively and insightful conversation moderated by Emmy-nominated actress and renowned genre fan Yvette Nicole Brown (Avengers: Endgame, Community). The ensemble cast thrilled the 6,500 fans who packed the massive convention center hall by unveiling a brand-new exclusive trailer for the upcoming season. The action-packed trailer focuses on the long-feared reemergence of the legendary villain Sauron, heralding the return of darkness and evil to Middle-earth after many years of hard-fought peace among all of its realms. The trailer also highlighted the creation of more of the titular Rings of Power, forged with the aid of Sauron’s powers of deception and manipulation. Fans were also excited to see a glimpse of many of the fantastical, and sometimes frightening, creatures that will appear this season, including a young Shelob, an army of Barrow-wights, Hill-troll Damrod, a Sea Worm, and even Ents! The riveted crowd also enjoyed teases of several major battle scenes that will be pivotal to Season Two’s storylines. The cast members who participated in the show’s Hall H panel were Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sam Hazeldine, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Charlie Vickers, Benjamin Walker, and Daniel Weyman. The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 29, 2024. In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. As friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good—Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots—will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all: each other. The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison, along with co-executive producer and director Charlotte Brändström, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Additional Season Two directors include Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper.

Official Screen Grabs

Some initial reactions from staffer GreenDragon

I’m sure all fans will have thoughts and reactions. Here are a few quick reactions of my own – and questions which have me pondering!

0.01 My first thought was, ‘Is he in an old fashioned elevator…?’

0.16 Peter Mullan is terrific as Durin III. Can’t wait to see his character arc in this season.

0.40 Interesting to see the elves’ reactions to their rings – Elrond’s distrust will be a fascinating plot point.

0.43 Love any time we get a Middle-earth sweeping vista.

1.06 Is he Eowyn? (lol)

1.12 I am so excited to see wraiths/Barrow-wights. I was always sad that the ‘Fog on the Barrow-downs’ chapter didn’t make it into Peter Jackson’s movies.

1.36 Who are these guys? (Interesting sci-fi/apocalypse/dystopia movie feel…)

1.40 Nori looks older and wiser; I suspect we are going to see a big development in this character, from innocent/playful/childlike to stronger but perhaps also careworn. Markella Kavenagh is definitely equal to the task of showing us such growth.

1.41 Goodies or baddies? More sinister priestess type figures? Where is this taking place?

1.46 The Stranger has definitely grown more erudite. This is another character arc I am looking forward to see. Who will this Maiar prove to be?

1.52 The mighty Trystan Gravelle! He is epic as Pharazon; he brings such presence to the role. And – guess what? Another fascinating character arc lies ahead…

1.59 Still trying to work out which balrog this is, and why he’s here in Khazad-dhum?

2.03 Durins head to head. In general, it is the actors who really make this show for me; Peter Mullan and Owain Arthur are exceptional, and their energy together is a force to be reckoned with. I think seeing Durin III overcome by his ring is going to be heartbreaking.

2.19 Can’t wait to see Rory Kinnear’s Tom Bombadil. We do need to see him sing and ‘derry-dol’ a bit; but it would be somewhat grating to have this character being jolly and skipping about the whole time. He’s one of the biggest mysterious in Tolkien’s legendarium; I hope he maintains some gravitas and mystique.

2.22 Poor Celebrimbor. His destruction is going to be like a Shakespearean tragedy; and Charles Edwards is capable of playing it to maximum impact.

2.26 I was sorry to see Joseph Mawle depart The Rings of Power, as I thought he was outstanding in Season One, as Adar. But I am confident that Sam Hazeldine is going to do an excellent job, stepping in to the role. I’m prepared to go with it, and enjoy seeing this character in the hands of another skilled actor, just as I would enjoy seeing someone new take on the part of Macbeth.

2.28 And speaking of Shakespearean characters – this is such an ‘Et tu, Brute?’ moment. If you seek to become a dictatorial ruler, we will kill you with your own crown…

2.40 I think I’m detecting an Entwife here…

2.42 LOVE the relationship between Elrond and Durin. Also is it just me, or is Elrond growing his hair out? By Season 5, maybe he’ll be getting close to Hugo Weaving style tresses…

2.49 Spoiler!! Isildur Lives!

3.06 Pharazon and Eagle showdown – can’t wait.

3.12 Love the way he says, ‘…the Nine.’

3.14 Look at those skulls on the troll’s belt; nice detail. (Is this Damrod, mentioned in the press release?)

We all look at these things with our own interests at the forefront. Costumers and cosplayers will be looking at outfits; as a stage director, I realise as I write these notes how strong my focus on the acting is. There is much of beauty in The Rings of Power; I love Bear McCreary’s music, and the stunning sets and cinematography. But for me, what really makes the show is the extraordinary ensemble cast and their profound portrayals of the characters. That is what I await most eagerly in Season 2 – seeing the journeys they will all go on, and enjoying being taken along for the ride.