DragonCon begins today – and of course TORn will be there! You’ll find staffers deej and greendragon at TORn’s ‘fan table’, in our usual location: in the Hyatt opposite the entrance to the Art Show. We’ll be there from Friday on, until the very end of the con! This year we have three new shirt designs and a new button, as well as some former designs, and other fun goodies at the table. Drop by and see us!

There are some exciting celebrity guests for Middle-earth lovers this weekend; read on for highlights of events of interest to Tolkien fans during DragonCon this year:

Friday 1st 10am The Wit and Wisdom of Samwise Gamgee

Gardener; friend; husband; potato enthusiast. We all need more Sam in our lives! Marriott room L401-403

Friday 2nd 8.30pm An Evening at Bree

As ever, TORn will be joining the High Fantasy track to host this long standing DragonCon tradition. Party like a Hobbit! Once again, our live acts will be fan favourites The Brobdingnagian Bards, Beth Patterson, and Landloch’d. We’ll also have the Elf Choir, and the costume contest – with a fabulous panel of expert cosplay judges. We’re thrilled that Charles Conley, Joshua Duart and Lacey Santos will be lending us their skill and judgement for the evening! If you’d like to enter the contest, please remember to sign up in advance of the evening, at the TORn fan table or the High Fantasy track room (Marriott room L401-403).

Find us at the inn of the Prancing Pony (aka Hilton Grand West)

Saturday 2nd 1pm The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Retrospective

It’s been 20 years (gasp!) since the final part of Peter Jackson’s trilogy was released. Join TORn staffers to look back and get nostalgic together! Marriott room A601-602

Saturday 2nd 4pm Rings of Power discussion

A look back at Season 1, and speculation as to what may be coming in Season 2 of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings show. Marriott room A601-602

Saturday 2nd 5.30pm Elijah Wood and Sean Astin in conversation

Marriott Atrium Ballroom

Saturday 2nd 10pm The Tolkien Renaissance

What makes Middle-earth such an enduring favourite with fans? With more shows, movies (and maybe even a theme park) in the works, we’ll explore why Tolkien’s works are evergreen. Marriott room L401-403

Sunday 3rd 10am Hobbits, Harfoots, and More!

Exploring the origins, characteristics, and significance of our favourite hairy-footed folks. Marriott room L401-403

Sunday 3rd 1pm Andy Serkis and Elijah Wood in conversation

Marriott Atrium Ballroom

(There are also photo sessions with Astin, Serkis, and Wood throughout the weekend. Their appearances are fully in line with SAG-AFTRA guidelines, enabling actors to attend conventions but not to promote work.)

Sunday 5pm Hobbit Drinking Songs!

Join The Brobdingnagian Bards and party like a Hobbit! Hilton Grand West

Sunday 10pm Dance Magic Dance

TORn’s own deej shows us how she got her name, as she djs this 1980s themed dance party. Put on your best 80s/fantasy cosplay and come and dance the night away!

There are many more High Fantasy Track events which are Middle-earth related, and other events across the con which will appeal to Tolkien fans. Check out DragonCon’s app for all the details. Hope to see you here for all the fun – come and say hi!