The Rings of Power at San Diego Comic-Con created a tsunami of cast interviews, video snippets and press write-ups. Unfortunately, they’re scatered all across the internet.

So some of the fine folks on our Discord server have been working assiduously to collate everything for easy reference. Courtesy of their hard work, everything we can find in one place for your reading and viewing pleasure. Big thank-you to Tim B. Ranatuor, WheatBix and Amaurëanna for getting all these links together!

The Colbert-hosted panel

CBR also has a nice write-up on the Colbert-hosted panel if you just want the highlights or prefer to read than watch.

The Q&A session

Part 1 (hosted by Pat Oswalt)

Part 2 (hosted by Tiffany Smith)

Part 3 (hosted by Felicia Day)

Media interviews

Note: outlets are listed in alphabetical order to make it easier to find your fave rave.

Black Girl Nerds

Interviews with Leon Wadham (Kemen), Lloyd Owen (Elendil), Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Sara Zwangobani (Marigold), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Tar-Míriel), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir).

Collider

Group interview with Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), Markella Kavenagh (Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot), Dylan Smith (Largo Brandyfoot), Sophia Nomvete, (Princess Disa), and Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo).

DEADLINE

Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo) mixed-area short interview

Tyroe Muhafidin on his character, Theo’s, thoughts on elf and human relationships #TheRingsOfPower #SDCC pic.twitter.com/UiRlKmYg20 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2022

Daniel Weyman (The Stranger) mixed-area short interview

Morfydd Clark (Galadriel) mixed-area short interview

#TheRingOfPower’s Morfrydd Clark on learning Elvish to play the role of Galadriel #SDCC pic.twitter.com/SXo23YZUDG — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2022

Charlie Vickers (Halbrand) mixed-area short interview

Charlie Vickers shares how he felt about stepping on to #TheRingsOfPower set #SDCC pic.twitter.com/Y2WQOs5Vi0 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2022

Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir) mixed-area short interview

Ismael Cruz Córdova describes the relationship between his #RingsOfPower character Arondir and Bronwyn #SDCC pic.twitter.com/IdXPQtR0Xa — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 22, 2022

Nanzanin Boniadi (Bronwyn) mixed-area short interview

Nazanin Boniadi on what resonates most with her about playing Bronwyn in #LOTR #TheRingsofPower pic.twitter.com/xKIN26fpLb — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 22, 2022

Maxim Baldry mixed-area short interview

Maxim Baldry teases what to expect from Isildur in ‘Lord of the Rings’ #TheRingsofPower #SDCC pic.twitter.com/aUQr8Dae55 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 22, 2022

Den of Geek

E! News

Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn) interview

Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad) interview

Morfydd Clark (Galadriel) interview

ET Canada

Morfydd Clark (Galadriel) interview

Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad) interview

Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir) interview

Robert Aramayo (Elrond) interview

Nanzanin Boniadi (Bronwyn) interview

Entertainment Weekly

Group 1 interview (actual interview starts at 6 mins 17 secs)

Group 2 (actual interview starts at 8 mins 20 secs)

Gamespot

Sophia Nomvete, (Princess Disa) short mixed-area interview

@gamespotdotcom In The Rings of Power, dwarven Princess Disa will have a beard! Watch here.

Key cast individually elevator pitch their characters

@gamespotdotcom Wondering who’s who in The Rings of Power? Let the cast explain. Watch here.

IGN

Group interview with Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Tar-Míriel), Ema Horvath (Eärien), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Trystan Gravelle (Pharazon), Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow), Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot), and Owain Arthur (Durin IV)

Group interview with Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad), Lloyd Owen (Elendil), Leon Wadham (Kemen), Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), Markella Kavenagh (Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot), Dylan Smith (Largo Brandyfoot), Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), and Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo).

IMDB

Group interview with Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Markella Kavenagh (Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Arondir), and Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad).

Click here to watch.

JoBlo Celebrity Interviews

Individual interviews with Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad), Dylan Smith (Largo Brandyfoot), Markella Kavenagh (Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot), Leon Wadham (Kemen), and Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn).

The LA Times

Behind-the-scenes at SDCC stuff (might be paywalled!)

‘I can’t believe we’re doing this!’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ stars drink in first Comic-Con

The Times tagged along with ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ stars Sara Zwangobani, Tyroe Muhafidin and Owain Arthur at San Diego Comic-Con.

“I have never experienced a Hall H and I’ve been wanting to come to Comic-Con my whole life,” said Sara Zwangobani while riding in a van to the San Diego Convention Center to take part in the Comic-Con 2022 panel for her upcoming show, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” “These are my people! I can’t believe we’re doing this right now.”

Full article and-behind the-scenes video here.

Photos: behind the scenes at Comic-Con with the cast of ‘Lord of the Rings’

LA Times photographer Jay Clendenin embedded in the Rings of Power group for Comic-Con. He captured a full range of images from life inside the Comic-Con bubble, from cast members’ morning glam routine to the mayhem of Hall H to the afterglow of a successful bow at the year’s biggest fan gathering.

Full photo-essay here.

MTV News

Group interviews with Markella Kavenagh (Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), Dylan Smith (Largo Brandyfoot), Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Arondir), Ema Horvath (Eärien), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Tar-Miriel), Trystan Gravelle (Pharazôn), Sara Zwangboni (Marigold Brandyfoot), Owain Arthur (Durin IV), and Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow).

Showbiz Junkies

Ema Horvath (Eärien) interview

Charles Vickers (Halbrand) interview

Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo) interview

Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow)

Owain Arthur (Durin IV)

Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn)

Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad)

Markella Kavanagh (Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot)

Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot)

TV Insider

Group interview with Markella Kavenagh (Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), Dylan Smith (Largo Brandyfoot), and Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa).

Group interview with Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad), Lloyd Owen (Elendil), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), and Leon Wadham (Kemen).

“The set of Númenór, which they’d built on the back lot, is absolutely extraordinary,” Owen said. Wadham, who has worked in the same New Zealand studio on other projects, added, “I thought I knew what I was walking into. I turn up, and there was a city with a wharf with boats in water on the backlot. It was transcendent.”

Watch the full interview here.

Variety

Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor) interview

#TheRingsofPower actor Charles Edwards chats with Variety's @angelique814 about literally being the Lord of the Rings, being a fan of LOTR as a child and diving into his character. #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/QvQTnkalvG — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

Robert Aramayo (Elrond) interview

#TheRingsofPower actor Rob Aramayo on playing Elrond: "I've always been really intrigued about him. I used to Google, 'Why did Elrond do this?'" #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/5Hdo0BEqWh — Variety (@Variety) July 23, 2022

Daniel Weyman (The Stranger) interview

#TheRingsofPower actor Daniel Weyman on navigating fan theories and maintaining the secrecy surrounding show details: "To know that you've got an audience already out there — that's an amazing thing." #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/wpXvhgSKYQ — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Tar-Míriel) interview

Markella Kavenagh (Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot) interview

Dylan Smith (Largo Brandyfoot) interview

#TheRingsofPower actor Dylan Smith chats with Variety's @angelique814 about transforming into a Harfoot, what it means to be part of a story with a huge fan base and being "mischievous little squirrels" with the rest of the cast. #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/W7qwnhMrKq — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

#TheRingsofPower actor Dylan Smith on transforming into a Harfoot: "You wear a sock inside the foot, it's got magnets in each toe…They put so much technology and detail and care, not just how it looks, but how we move in it." #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/tF3c82CuRf — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

Charles Vickers (Halbrand) interview

#TheRingsofPower actor Charlie Vickers trained in horseback riding, swordsmanship and swimming for his role. He even learned another language that his character speaks in the TV series. #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/UQjHULyJkJ — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

#TheRingsofPower actor Charlie Vickers gushed about the craftsmanship that went into his character's costumes: "The detail of the work in the armor was mindblowing." #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/402GH9aCRD — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

#TheRingsofPower actor Charlie Vickers on his first day on set: "I remember…we stepped off a little boat in a harbor that they had built for the set. Then you can walk through a completely interactive city." #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/6SK5EHpkQk — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

#TheRingsofPower actor Charlie Vickers initially thought he was a big #LOTR fan, then realized just how vast the source material is: "It was a real pleasure and a real joy and privilege to be able to go through all of it." #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/R2zAXbtp79 — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

Maxim Baldry (Isildur) interview

#TheRingsofPower actor Maxim Baldry chats with Variety's @angelique814 about comparisons to Al Pacino and playing Isildur: "He's a complex young guy with a strenuous relationship with his father." #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/myCrd2XPUU — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

Morfydd Clark (Galadriel) interview

Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo) interview

#TheRingsofPower actor Tyroe Muhafidin chats with Variety's @angelique814 about his dad's reaction to his getting the role, his character Theo, and introducing #LOTR to a new generation. #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/upJAkXoZ8b — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

Tyroe Muhafidin on #TheRingsofPower: "We're sort of opening [The Lord of the Rings] to a new generation of people." #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/KCL5xCmtI4 — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

Tyroe Muhafidin drops hints about his character in #TheRingsofPower: "[Theo]'s not living in the greatest circumstances, so he's a bit angsty towards the world." #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/Hewmh1VlCM — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

Tyroe Muhafidin said his dad is a big #LOTR fan: "He sits in the lounge room, puts on YouTube on the TV and watches all the fan theories. I'm like, Dad, you can just ask me." #SDCC2022 #TheRingsofPower https://t.co/r0j4OHKDsU pic.twitter.com/Fs4ydWP8D0 — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa) interview

#TheRingsofPower actress Sophia Nomvete chats with Variety's @anglique814 about being the first Black woman to play a dwarf in #LOTR, on-set inclusivity practices, and her three-hour transformation into her character. https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/5oDVjLZcYR — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

#TheRingsofPower actress Sophia Nomvete on her three-hour transformation into a dwarf: "What I love about the costume and the look is it's unapologetic." #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/c6vPDfxOHe — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

Sophia Nomvete speaks about the inclusive practices on set for #TheRingsofPower: "This represents an acknowledgment of where we have been, and a will to get to where we need to be in order for this to be accessible to everyone." #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/IFyB79ZVKY — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

#TheRingsofPower actress Sophia Nomvete's costume was designed so she could feed her child in between takes. #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/wSZfXSgea2 — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

#TheRingsofPower actress Sophia Nomvete on the energy in Hall H at #SDCC2022: "This is my first time in America…What a way to be introduced to this amazing country and world." https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/xSDJ7C9f3U — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

Nanzanin Boniadi (Bronwyn) interview

#TheRingsofPower Nazanin Boniadi on her character Bronwyn's forbidden love: "It's so rewarding…I love that we represent this new age of Middle Earth." #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/y8MR2nmzmW — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

Nazanin Boniadi on what makes #TheRingsofPower cast unique: "If you look at all of our actors, you see something in their eyes as they're telling these stories. It's a deep compassion." #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/oP3ihqVA0K — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

#TheRingsofPower actress Nazanin Boniadi on her character Bronwyn: "She is a badass woman. She has agency. Every woman on our show has agency, they're not there to serve the men, so I love that." #SDCC2022 https://t.co/yfHbFXDiud pic.twitter.com/As4eu2mPW0 — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

Yahoo News

‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ cast on how they bonded

Watch the interview here.

Transcript

– It is here, Galadriel, the moment we feared.

KEVIN POLOWY: So, huge cast, but you guys spent a year and a half together–

MARKELLA KAVENAGH: Yes.

KEVIN POLOWY: –shooting this in New Zealand. What kind of bonding experience was that? I mean, you hear stories from the original trilogy, the hobbits all got matching tattoos. Did you guys get matching tattoos, by the way?

MARKELLA KAVENAGH: I was really close to getting one. Not that I know of, I don’t think there are any, but I wouldn’t rule it out. I mean, we’ll see. We’ll see.

KEVIN POLOWY: But what was the bonding experience like among you guys?

MARKELLA KAVENAGH: Well, we lived– we lived so close together. We were there for nearly two years. And we’d have dinners together. We’d go around to people’s places. We had karaoke nights. It was really– we had to be each other’s friends, family, and colleagues in a time where we couldn’t get to each our actual real life friends and family and colleagues. So it was quite an experience. Really, really grateful for the camaraderie, for sure.

BENJAMIN WALKER: Because we were kind of stuck together in New Zealand, and I was there with my family, we became the home where everyone came and had Sunday lunch every Sunday. And when other people were away from their families, it was a way to kind of bond with your castmates, but also have that familial attention, and just feel like a person. So that’s an honor to do. I mean, they’re all nice people, and I enjoyed hosting.

NAZANIN BONLADI: To be in New Zealand– if you’re going to be stuck anywhere, let it be New Zealand. And we understand how blessed we are, because we, at one point were the only show in the world that was filming, because we were in the safe haven that was New Zealand at the time there was no COVID there. So we are very, very fortunate.

And because of the pandemic, the island was shut off from visitors. So we didn’t get to leave the Island or come back, you know, or have visitors. So basically we were stuck there for a good part of two years. And we had to lean on each other and depend on each other. So by default we became family. And, you know, and that’s what a fellowship is, is people who have to sort of support each other through an adventure.

TYROE MUHAFIDIN: Every Sunday we’d go for dinners and things like that, and we’d always socialize, because we were sort of the only people we had. And we were all really, really there for each other in times that we needed each other. And it was really great. I was actually quite lucky because under 18 I’m allowed a chaperone, so I brought my mother along with me. And she kind of ended up being everyone else’s mom.

MEGAN RICHARDS: We had to become, not just each other’s colleagues, but friends and family and support systems. And it really did ring true. I have such a love for this cast, and I really hold them deeply within my heart. And we would have, like, dinners together, where like, 20 of us would try and like, get a table, which is impossible in a restaurant. You know, just so many things like that. And, you know, we’d like, go on holidays together or we’d have, like, Sunday lunches. And, yeah, no, we were really, really close.

LEON WADHAM: Yeah, there’s a true fellowship, no question. So many people came from all over the world and spent a lot of time far from their homes to make this. And I think that encouraged a strong bond. They had to create a family. Whereas I am an Aucklander? I was shooting in my home. And I didn’t start until the midpoint because it took the first half of the shoot to build Numenor. So by the time I met everyone, they were already a family, and they invited me in.

BENJAMIN WALKER: This is going to be the most eclectic fellowship we’ve ever seen, right. It feels like the series is progressing, when it comes to ethnicity, when it comes to gender. I mean, how much of a sort of like point of pride was that for you guys, as creators of this series to sort of– to bring new faces and a new world into this world that’s created, that’s existed for so long, but we’ve never seen look quite like this?

CYNTHIA ADDAI-ROBINSON: It’s a huge point of pride. I mean, I think we’re talking about a global show and a global audience. This is now the reality. This is not about taking the narrow view. And, to me, this is about inviting people in and being expansive. And if you’re going to tell this story in 2022, this, to me, feels like the only way to tell it, the only way to represent it. And I think people are going to be really happy.

They’ve been hungry to sort of see full representation in this world. Because at the end of the day, this story is very much about people of all different backgrounds coming together for a common cause, to fight the common enemy, and that very much relates to where we’re at today. So that, to me, is just, like, the natural progression of things. It’s just what I would expect it to be.

MARKELLA KAVENAGH: It’s just, you know, really exciting to have– for it to be more representative of the world that we live in. And I just hope that the industry, not just our show, but the industry just continues to become more inclusive and representative of the world we live in. So I’m really grateful to be a part of that.

NAZANIN BONLADI: Every woman has agency on this show. Every female character has– is not there to serve the male characters around her. But every one of us has autonomy in our storylines. I am not only the mother of a rebellious teenage son or in a forbidden romance with an elf, the very handsome Ismael Cruz Cordova, but I also am a healer and a leader of sorts in my own right.

MEGAN RICHARDS: It’s just nice. It’s just such an inclusive atmosphere. And, I mean, I can’t even– I can’t wait for the time when that’s not even a question anymore, you know. Like, it’s just so nice that the modern world that we’re living in today, it really is reflected within in the world that Jodie and Patrick have created.

NAZANIN BONLADI: I never, in a million years, thought that I would be in something like this. And now we’re hoping that when people watch Arondir and Bronwyn fall in love on screen that they can see a Afro-Latino man and a Middle Eastern woman fall in love and have a love story, and be romantic leads, and in this genre. And that means the world to both of us, and all the people of– marginalized people in our cast.

KEVIN POLOWY: Despite, you know, “Rings of Power” taking place in the Tolkien universe, fantasy world long ago with creatures of all types, there’s a lot of themes that are going to be relevant to what is actually happening in the real world. Like, what can you say about that aspect? Like, what is it about the show that reminds you of the reality that we all live in?

CHARLIE VICKERS: We all live with. Well, I think that’s the beautiful thing about Tolkien is that the essence of his work, sort of will forever be related to what we go through, and what endures in human life. There are stories within the show that are stories of hope and stories of love and stories of loss, and the fight between good and bad. And I think that within this vast world of high fantasy, it’s these human stories that sort bring you in and really make you feel things when you watch the show.

BENJAMIN WALKER: There are a lot of connections you can draw between refugees or the climate crisis. But I don’t– that’s not the intention of the show. It’s just Tolkien. He understood the human experience in a deep way, and that translates into his work.

TYROE MUHAFIDIN: Just sort of those ideas of, like, family, friendship, you know, sticking with the people you know and you love, and no matter what goes on, they’re always going to be there for you.

LEON WADHAM: Certainly in Numenor there is a hunger for legacy at all costs. And I don’t know how much more I can reveal about that, but certainly ambitious to a fault is something that is said about the people of Numenor. They’re really proud. They have big dreams. They want to leave an imprint on this land before their time on Earth is over. And not everyone on that island knows where to draw the line.

– There can be no trust between hammer and rock. Eventually one or the other, or she’ll be back.

Nanzanin Boniadi (Bronwyn) interview

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” star Nazanin Boniadi teases what fans can expect in her character Bronwyn. May be geo-blocked depending on your location, but you can try watching it here!