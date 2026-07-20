Booth 1934. All weekend. Bring your dancing boots — the yellow ones.

Every great era of music has its power couple. And long before anyone in the Fourth Age (or the 1970s) picked up a Fender and sang about RUMOURS and heartbreaks, Middle-earth’s original singer-songwriters were already selling out the Old Forest: Tom Bombadil and Goldberry, the River-daughter.

He’s the eldest. She’s the daughter of the River. Together they’ve spent Ages singing about love, devotion, heartbreak, and taking care of the land — decades before it was cool, and they never once needed a record label, a tour bus, or a second take. When your relationship has outlasted the literal shape of the continents, you’ve earned a greatest-hits record. You could say they GO THEIR OWN WAY around Middle-earth.

This year at San Diego Comic-Con, TheOneRing.net is throwing the album release party the Withywindle valley never got.

Introducing: Merry Dol, River-daughter

Every year TORn brings a brand-new, fan-designed shirt exclusively to SDCC — and this year’s design pays loving parody tribute to one of the most iconic album covers in rock history. You know the one: the mystical duo, the dramatic pose, the dangling magic object, the interlocking destinies. If a certain 1977 masterpiece by a certain band famously full of romantic entanglements taught us anything, it’s that couples who make music together make legendary music together.

The Merry Dol, River-daughter shirt is artist-designed and hand silkscreened, and it looks like the album your coolest aunt kept in pristine condition and would not let you touch.

The details:

Price: $30

$30 Where: TheOneRing.net Booth 1934 (near door C), all convention long

TheOneRing.net Booth (near door C), all convention long Cuts: Unisex premium cotton/poly blend (Bella Canvas 3001) and a women’s flowy dolman scoop neck (Next Level 1560)

🚨 Preview Night Exclusive: The Rare First Pressing 🚨

Real record collectors know the first pressing is everything. Attendees on Wednesday Preview Night only can grab a limited edition variant of the shirt featuring the classic tan album sleeve with artwork rendered in striking black & white — the “demo tape” edition, if you will. When Wednesday ends, it’s gone. The rumors are true, and they will not be repeated Thursday.

And Yes — Actual Vinyl available at Booth 1934

What’s a release party without records? Also at the booth: vinyl and CD copies of Tom Bombadil’s song, featuring the talents of Bear McCreary and Rufus Wainwright.

Even better: Bear McCreary himself will be at Booth 1934 on Friday at 12:30pm to sign recordings. The first 50 folks who purchase one of Bear’s recordings (we’ll have his album The Singularity, as well as Rings of Power Season 2 soundtrack recordings) at the booth before Friday 12:30 get a guaranteed spot in the signing line — so come early, buy your vinyl, and leave it safely in your hotel room until showtime (pro tip: just bring the cover).

Derry dol! Ring a dong dillo! Or in the language of the music press: this one’s going platinum in Bree.

Find Your Fit

The shirts are hand silkscreened, so know your size before you sprint to the booth Wednesday.

Unisex Tee — Bella Canvas 3001 A soft, retail-fit unisex tee in premium Airlume combed ring-spun cotton/poly. Heads up: this cut runs slimmer than an old-school boxy tee — if you like a relaxed fit, size up one. Size Chest Width (laid flat) Body Length XS 16.5″ 27″ S 18″ 28″ M 20″ 29″ L 22″ 30″ XL 24″ 31″ 2XL 26″ 32″ 3XL 28″ 33″ Measured flat: width is armpit to armpit; length is from the highest point of the shoulder to the bottom hem. Women’s Dolman Scoop Neck — Next Level 1560 Lightweight 60/40 cotton/poly jersey with a flowy, relaxed dolman cut, scoop neck, and curved hem. Goldberry-approved for twirling. Size Body Width (laid flat) Body Length XS 17.75″ 25″ S 18.75″ 25.5″ M 19.75″ 26″ L 20.75″ 26.5″ XL 22.25″ 27″ 2XL 23.75″ 27.5″ 3XL 25.25″ 28″ The dolman is designed to drape loose through the body with wide, flowy sleeves — it’s meant to move like river-weed in a current, not fit like a rock tee from the merch tent.

The Setlist (Booth 1934 Edition)

Wednesday Preview Night: Limited edition B&W variant shirt — one night only

Limited edition B&W variant shirt — one night only All weekend: Merry Dol, River-daughter shirts, $30, in unisex and dolman cuts

Merry Dol, River-daughter shirts, $30, in unisex and dolman cuts All weekend: Vinyl & CDs of The Singularity and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 soundtrack

Vinyl & CDs of The Singularity and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 soundtrack Friday 12:30pm: Bear McCreary signing (buy a recording before Friday 12:30 for a guaranteed line ticket)

Loudest couple in the Old Forest, captured in silkscreen and on vinyl. ‘Now let the fun begin! Let us sing together!’ ‘We’ll be waiting for you’ – all you have to do is show up.



DONT STOP until you find Booth 1934. Hey dol! Merry dol!