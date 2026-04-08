The final battles have been fought within the four regions, and now we reach the semi-final in this year’s Middle-earth March Madness – Clash of the Collectibles. Who were the winners in each of the categories?Let’s take a look:

Connecting to Middle-earth through favourite figures

The final in this region saw the Argonath bookends take on Prime 1’s Balrog vs Gandalf, a piece which had been a surprise victor over Weta Workshop’s Master Collection ‘The Fellowship’. This time, however, its luck had run out – the Argonath bookends won, though with a margin of just 8%.

Argonath bookends

Experiencing Middle-earth in Print and Music

This seemed a little unfair: DVD Box Sets vs the movie soundtracks. If you have the DVDs, you get the films AND the soundtrack, so surely it’s no contest? Maybe – but even so, almost one third of votes placed were for the soundtracks. Howard Shore’s music is beloved indeed. Nonetheless, the Box Sets move on to the Final Four.

Semi Final sees Argonath against Argonath

Inhabiting Middle-earth through Environments and Replicas

Weta Workshop‘s Rivendell took on the Red Book of Westmarch prop replica – two stunning pieces, but only one can make the Semi Final. It was a very tough battle – votes went almost 50/50, and in the end there was just 2% in it! The Red Book (West)marches into the Final Four.

The Red Book

Playing in Middle-earth with toys, games and other curiosities

That Hobbiton Green Dragon mug is absolutely lovely – but Geek Orthodox is on a roll, and proved victorious once again, securing three fifths of the vote.

More incredible stained glass art

How the bracket looks now:

Final Four

It’s Argonath against Argonath – bookends vs DVD box sets with statues. The outcome of that dual is obvious, surely…? The other semi final sees two mighty masterpieces face off – the Red Book prop replica from Magnoli vs the stunning stained glass of Geek Orthodox. That is a tough choice indeed! Which would you want to see in the Final?

Time to vote! But how does it work, I hear you ask. Simple! Click on the button below. This will take you to the voting site, where you can view the entire bracket, region by region. Click on FINAL FOUR (at the right hand side) to open the semi final pairings – and there place your vote. Let’s get voting!

You have until the end of the day Friday April 10th to vote in Round Five; Saturday April 11th we’ll launch the GRAND FINAL, the winner of which will be revealed on TORn Tuesday next week. Which of the Final Four do you want to see as Grand Champion? Place your votes now!

Let us know YOUR thoughts – join the discussion with fellow fans, at the Collectibles channel on our Discord.