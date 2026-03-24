It’s that time of year again! Time when hares are boxing, Spring is springing, basketballs are being thrown, and TheOneRing.net brings you our annual Middle-earth March Madness contest.

This year our theme is Clash of the Collectibles.

Are your shelves and walls filled with Middle-earth masterpieces? What are your most treasured works? Do you have items from the First Age of Fandom, before even the faintest whiff of a Peter Jackson movie? Do you stroke an Etsy-crafted piece, muttering ‘Myyy Precioussss…’? Or perhaps you are particularly enjoying a Renaissance in your collection, snapping up every new release from Weta, or revelling in the work of artisans and artists who continue to add their ‘other minds and hands’ to the legacy of the Professor?

Whatever your collecting style, no doubt some of the goodies you love will be included in our bracket – and no doubt you’ll be outraged by some with have been overlooked! Remember how hard it was to choose from all the amazing artworks in our bracket last year? Our team of volunteer staffers have been grappling for weeks, to come up with a list of 64 varied collectibles to start you off. Now it is up to YOU!

The entire opening bracket of 64 treasures!

How does it work, you ask? Simple! Click on the button below. This will take you to the voting site, where you can view the entire bracket, region by region. Scroll down to find the buttons to click (under ‘Open Voting’) to view each pairing of items, in all their glory – and there place your vote. (A word of warning – some items will have links where you can buy them – so maybe lock your wallet away before you check out the bracket!). Let’s get voting!

You have until the end of the day Saturday March 28th to vote in Round One; on Sunday 29th voting will open for Round Two! But – I hear you ask – how am I supposed to choose from such an embarrassment of riches?? HOW you choose is up to you – pick the items you own, or the ones you long to own, or simply toss a coin. Vote how you wish – but VOTE NOW!

Let us know YOUR thoughts – join us on TORn Tuesday each week during the competition, and tell us what we SHOULD have included. And if you want to discuss the votes with other fans, head on over to the Collectibles channel on our Discord.