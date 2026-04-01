A week has already passed since we launched this year’s Middle-earth March Madness – and now the contest is down to just sixteen collectibles of special magnificence. Let’s take a look at the bracket now:

Connecting to Middle-earth through favourite figures

This region was really tough – sculptural masterpieces facing off! The Balrog defeated Sauron; Bilbo conquered a Ringwraith; and perhaps most surprisingly, the Argonath beat Theoden and Snowmane. Now we’re wondering who will win when, in a repeat of the scene from the story, the Fellowship take on the demon of the ancient world…

Argonath bookends

Experiencing Middle-earth in Print and Music

Well here’s a lesson in humility! The biggest defeat in Round Two was found in this bracket. To be fair, a t-shirt probably didn’t really belong in this group; but TORn’s Prancing Pony Club shirt couldn’t even muster 10% of the vote against The Lord of the Rings soundtracks. Harsh but fair.

Our Prancing Pony Club shirt – soundly vanquished!

Inhabiting Middle-earth through Environments and Replicas

The pairings in this region were very close; how does one choose between the Phial of Galadriel and the Arwen Evenstar pendant? The Noble Collection’s necklace was the ultimate winner; but there was only 10% in it. Even closer, only 6% separated the Illuminating Gandalf Staff from the Red Book of Westmarch replica; the highly detailed book survives to go up against Weta Workshop’s Edoras environment in the Sweet Sixteen round.

The Noble Collection’s Evenstar Pendant of Arwen

Playing in Middle-earth with toys, games and other curiosities

Can anything defeat the might of LEGO Rivendell? Surely a strong contender for Grand Champion this year, in this round the LEGO set easily conquered LotR Trivial Pursuit. Monopoly, however, held up the banner for board games, very narrowly beating the pinball machine.

Is Gandalf a pinball wizard?

How the bracket looks now:

The Sweet Sixteen bracket

Time to vote! But how does it work, I hear you ask. Simple! Click on the button below. This will take you to the voting site, where you can view the entire bracket, region by region. Click on each pairing of items, to view all the details – and there place your vote. Let’s get voting!

You have until the end of the day Saturday April 4th to vote in Round Three; on Sunday April 5th we’ll launch our Elite Eight round! Will your personal favourite for Grand Champion for 2026 still be in the mix? Do your best to make it so – VOTE NOW!

Let us know YOUR thoughts – join us on TORn Tuesday each week during the competition, and tell us how you’re making your choices. And if you want to discuss the votes with other fans, head on over to the Collectibles channel on our Discord.