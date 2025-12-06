So… Netflix just bought Warner Bros. (Pending regulatory approval…) We all knew WB was up for sale, but Netflix coming out on top was a bit of a plot twist. [Press Release]

Like us, Ringers across the world are asking what this means for Middle-earth on film. Do the rights change? Does this affect ‘Hunt for Gollum?’ Will we be watching the Extended Editions on Netflix next week? We decided to put a little list together to help walk through the big questions fans are already asking and what we actually know.

Does Netflix now own Lord of the Rings?

Nope. That is unless they are buying Embracer… (Which they aren’t)

The core adaptation, merchandising, and related rights are with Embracer’s Middle‑earth Enterprises. WB has been the licensee making the films. Netflix is just buying the parent company that owns the studio which holds that license. Yes, that’s a big deal, but it doesn’t magically move the Tolkien IP to Netflix.

Think of it like Netflix now owns the workshop where Middle-earth movies get built, but not the blueprints.

Does this affect the movies Warner Bros/New Line already made?

Yes – but not in a scary way. The Peter Jackson trilogies, the Hobbit films, and the War of the Rohirrim anime all stay with the studio. Since Netflix is buying the studio, that whole library goes with it. So yes, Netflix now owns those. (Again, once the deal is complete)

Once contracts with other streaming services expire, Netflix will probably want LOTR on their own platform. It’s the Arkenstone, and Netflix likes shiny things.

What about the Extended Editions coming back to theaters?

Good news here. Those bookings are already happening and aren’t tied to the Netflix deal. Exhibitors have listings, dates, and formats lined up. We will be getting our big-screen marathons for the 25th anniversary. Speaking of – here’s the details from Fathom! Get Tickets!

Netflix isn’t going to swoop in and cancel an event fans have been waiting years for. If anything, they may eventually promote it harder once the merger is closer to closing.

What happens to the ‘Hunt for Gollum’ film

Nothing changes immediately.

Hunt for Gollum is a WB project developed under their active film license with Embracer. That license doesn’t just vanish because Netflix becomes the parent company. As far as we know, it is full steam ahead.

If anything, this may give the film more resources and a stronger global marketing push, because Netflix wants recognizable franchises. A Middle-earth film directed by Andy Serkis fits that mission pretty well and we can imagine Netflix will use their industry leading subscriber base to push its success.

Dare we wish that Netflix House locations will have some fun content too??

Does this mean Netflix and Amazon will now battle for Middle-earth?

Maybe a bit of a skirmish? But definitely some sibling rivalry.

Amazon still holds the TV rights used for ‘Rings of Power.’ Netflix will control the film studio behind theatrical LOTR content. It creates a world where the two biggest streaming companies are both investing in Tolkien, but in completely different lanes. (Cool, right??)

Fans will compare the two endlessly, but the rights structure isn’t changing.

Will Netflix reboot LOTR?

No sign of that. And would that make any sense right now?

Embracer is committed to developing Middle-earth with high-profile partners, and WB’s relationship with Peter Jackson’s team is still active.

Netflix didn’t buy WB to start fresh. They bought it for the library and the franchises already in motion. Odder things have happened over the years though.

Will Netflix try to tie Middle-earth into its other franchises?

The possibilities are endless, but unlikely.

Tolkien’s world lives in its own creative bubble. Everyone involved knows fans don’t want a “cinematic universe” mash-up. The license terms also keep LOTR isolated from crossovers.

The most “Netflix” thing they might do is experiment with global event releases, big premieres, documentary tie-ins, or bonus content. We are here for that!

Could Netflix push for more LOTR films?

If they are smart – yes!

Netflix has been hungry for a reliable mega-franchise, and they’ve been very open about wanting theatrical credibility. LOTR is a proven winner, with global recognition and decades of staying power.

But here’s the key: Embracer still controls what films can be made. Netflix can’t just say “make five movies right now.” They’ll have to collaborate with Embracer and the existing creative teams.

What happens to the Peter Jackson legacy?

The Jackson films become even more valuable. Netflix loves recognizable IP, and those movies are some of the most beloved films ever made. Well, let’s be clear, they are the best films ever made! (Yes, we are biased)

The bigger question is: will Netflix want to work with PJ, Fran, and Philippa on future projects?

If they’re smart, the answer is yes. And from the Embracer side, there has already been interest in keeping them in the loop.

Nothing is guaranteed, but Netflix buying WB doesn’t hurt that possibility.

Will anything change for fans right away?

Nope.

This is a massive corporate deal that needs regulatory approval and won’t close sometime in late 2026 or maybe even 2027. In the meantime:

Hunt for Gollum keeps moving.

The 25th Anniversary theatrical runs proceed.

Rings of Power continues on Amazon.

Embracer still owns the rights that everyone else must play within.

Middle-earth Enterprises keeps rolling forward

For now, the only thing that changes is the logo on the studio’s front door.

Final Thoughts

Middle-earth isn’t suddenly jumping platforms, losing films, or being rebooted. What’s actually happening is that the studio behind the Jackson films will eventually live inside Netflix’s empire. That could mean stronger global releases, more attention on LOTR as a franchise, potential for LOTR to pop-up in Netflix House, and of course a long-term home for the films on the world’s biggest streaming platform.

The Tolkien rights map remains complicated, but the future of Middle-earth on screen still depends on the same players as before: Embracer, the filmmakers, Warner Bros/New Line, and Amazon.

If you want a silver lining: two giant companies now have major financial incentive to keep Tolkien’s world thriving.

If you want a worry: giant companies don’t always put creativity first.

Either way, TORn will keep doing what it has done for 25+ years – watching every ripple in the waters of Middle-earth and keeping fans informed, excited, and occasionally amused.