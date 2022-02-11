Yesterday, following Vanity Fair’s First Look article, we posted all the characters who have been confirmed from those 23 character posters we saw last week. Today, we can further confirm another character.

This is Halbrand, played by Charlie Vickers and described in Vanity Fair as ‘a mortal castaway … who is a new character introduced in the show … Halbrand is running from the past.’ His leather armour and horse head sword are strongly reminiscent of Rohan; perhaps his people are ancestors of the horse lords?

Yesterday we had speculated that the above image might show Halbrand; but we then confirmed that it is in fact the son of a created human character, Bronwyn, and the hilt he is holding is hers. We’re still wondering why this Bronwyn would have such a sinister looking object, which appears to be marked with dark speech. There is surely some interesting backstory to come here, about this ‘broken heirloom’…

One further comment to make about the above image, which we know shows Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, and described in Vanity Fair as ‘Commander of the Northern Armies’. We remarked yesterday on the eight pointed, Feanorian star on her chest (not seen in the character poster image, but seen in the image from Vanity Fair, below), and wondered what it might signify. Staffer Garfeimao had also pointed out that, below the two trees of Telperion and Laurelin on her dagger hilt, there are three pearls or gems. Could these represent the three Silmarils? And if so, why do we see these markers of Feanor and the Silmarils on Galadriel’s armour and weaponry? Are these simply ancient heirlooms she continues to use, or are the showrunners suggesting they have a special significance for her? Much to ponder!

Don’t forget to join us to watch and discuss the trailer this Sunday!