Bigger photos of character torsos give us a better look at the craftmanship of the Amazon TV series.

We have dug deep into the mines of Moria to find bigger versions of the Instagram posters revealed by Amazon. These are 5% taller, providing a bit more detail to obsess over before the show debut on September 2, 2022.

No characters are confirmed, but fans have very strong suspicions who these posters represent from the race of elves, men, dwarves and harfoots. Also some look like royalty, and according to a new spy report you can see the legendary Narsil sword in one poster!

