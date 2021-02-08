Section divider

Exciting news: tomorrow, Tuesday 9th February, Viggo Mortensen and his son Henry will be joining Quickbeam on TORn Tuesday!

Poster for the movie 'Falling', showing characters played by actors Lance Henriksen and Viggo Mortensen. They seem to be arguing; the image is splintered. We also see a little boy holding a dead duck, with an adult standing behind (only partially seen); and a couple on their wedding day. Reviews give 'Falling' four and five stars.

Last week saw the online release of Viggo’s powerful and moving directorial debut, Falling. You can rent or buy the movie now on Amazon or iTunes. It’s a profound, compelling piece about families, love, and dementia. Viggo and Henry will be chatting about the movie, and about the power of story telling, at 5pm PT/ 8pm ET tomorrow; find TORn Tuesday on YouTube or Facebook. Don’t miss it!

