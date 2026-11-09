It’s a long wait for fans between seasons of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. For the show runners, cast and crew, the hard work continues during the year ‘off’ for us viewers – and now, in just one week, we’ll all be able to enjoy the fruits of their labours. We have some images and content to keep you busy until then – with interviews coming soon!

A couple of weeks ago Prime Video invited various influencers and press to get ‘Close to the World’. Our staffer greendragon was lucky enough to join them in the English countryside – where amid bucolic scenes reminiscent of the Shire, insight into all the crafts and talents which go into the show were shared. Here’s what greendragon had to say:

Getting Closer to the World

Arriving into London, a merry meeting awaited! Old friends such as Nerd of the Rings, Varking Runesong, Tea with Tolkien, Airplane facts with Max, the Tolkien Professor, and Fellowship of Fans were gathering, thanks to a very exciting invitation from the good people at Prime Video. Reunited with admirable and excellent folks – and delighted to be making new friends – on the first day we were taken to Shepperton Studios. There the remarkable team behind wigs, make-up, prosthetics and costumes lavished their care and attention on us, as we were fitted for character overhauls – to come later in the week. I felt unworthy of such diligence – but of course, whatever they created for us would be seen over the interwebs, so naturally they wanted it to be worthy of their amazing talents!

Nerd of the Rings, Varking and Tea with Tolkien admired Elven costumes

That evening, we were delighted to have a chance to say hi to the very busy (and surely exhausted – so nice of them to take the time!) showrunners, Patrick McKay and JD Payne. Then we scattered to our various evening plans (mine included a swim in a rooftop pool, which I had all to myself). Sleep was needed – as the next day, we were going on an adventure!

Into the wild…

Little buses picked us up outside our central London venue, to whisk us into the English countryside. It was a misty, atmospheric Autumnal day as we slowly passed by Oxford in the late afternoon twilight. Further into the wild we ventured; towns became fields and trees. A wooden sign with a familiar ‘swoosh’ logo shepherded us the way we were to go. But then – a security guard told us we should not pass… Dismounting from the bus, out of the foggy gloom towards us loomed riders in black – Naznagôl! Arranged as though we had intruded on a film set, complete with lighting and music, we were able to approach the daunting ringbearers and their stunning steeds – before we ventured through what seemed to be a magic portal, to the realm which awaited us beyond…

We were at Soho Farmhouse, where wooden signposts had been topped with golden rings, doorways were festooned with dried flower wreathes, and everything was carefully arranged to transport us to Middle-earth – or at the very least, to a filming location for Tolkien’s world. Cosy cabins were as snug as Hobbit-holes; and tables groaned with enough food to satisfy even Merry and Pippin. Cast joined the fun and were ready to chat and share the excitement. Leith McPherson, the show’s dialect coach, delighted us with an exuberant presentation on Tolkien’s languages (focusing particularly on Elvish). In one of the venue’s barn-like spaces were displayed all manner of treasures: wigs, props, set designs, costumes, weapons and prosthetics. Even better – the heads of these various departments were there to talk to us, to explain the labours which go into creating what we see on screen. Best of all – we were even allowed to touch these wonders, as we asked the wizards behind them to explain just how they came into being.

The team from our Shepperton visit arrived to transform us into Elves, Dwarves and Númenóreans. It was astonishing, to see everyone unrecognisable. I was a Númenórean woman – certainly a noble, maybe even royalty, judging from my golden garments and shoes! The wig was a thing of beauty – painstakingly curled and shaped around my head. Once again, I was humbled by the care and time taken by these amazing artists.

Action!

Having gone ‘Closer to..’ characters, costumes, language and craft, my favourite part of the adventure was getting ‘Closer to the Action’. A stunt team – lead by Stunt Coordinator Roy Taylor – taught us some basics, including the all important ‘how to fall’. They then showed us a fight sequence from Season 3 – featuring Hannah and Jordan, stunt doubles for Galadriel and Arondir. And then, to our amazement, they taught US the sequence – and we performed it! I’m now considering a change in career path, given my newly discovered orc-abilities…

After far too short a time, the hour came to leave this realm of wonders and return to the real world. As I wended my way back through Cotswold countryside, I reflected on all I had seen. What struck me – not as a surprise, but as an underlining of a truth I already suspected – was the level of care and attention taken over every aspect of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Whatever one’s own feelings about the show – whatever nitpicks one may have with plot lines, or characterisations – there can be no doubt that everyone working on the show is of the highest calibre. They pour their energy and skills into everything they do, taking pride over every detail – whether they are working behind the scenes or in front of the camera. The camaraderie was also evident; this is a fellowship, a huge but intimate group of people who support and cherish one another.

Cheers to the fandom and to fellowship!

That kinship comes from the top. Payne and McKay have built a team who look forward to working together – who, rather than feeling it is a long slog, wish the show would never end! The love and respect shared by all was extended to us for this magical glimpse into their world. The generosity of the show runners, allowing us to see so much, was matched by the warmth of everyone we met. I am in awe of what Prime Video and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power invited us to share – and I am grateful to have been lucky enough to join the fun. It makes me all the more eager to see what these folks have built together, playing out in Season 3. Just a few days until we can ALL share that magic…

Exclusive Interviews

During the ‘Closer to the World’ event, greendragon sat down with some of The Rings of Power team. We’ll be sharing those videos over the coming days, as we head back to the Second Age of Tolkien’s realm. Coming soon! Meanwhile, if you haven’t already seen it – watch the Season 3 trailer here!