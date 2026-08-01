If you couldn’t make it to San Diego Comic-Con 2026, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered! In the Middle-earth Tour video linked below, we’re taking Tolkien fans on a tour of some of the convention’s biggest destinations for Middle-earth collectibles, giving you an up-close look at the incredible statues, figures, and artwork that had collectors buzzing all weekend long.

Our journey takes us through the impressive displays at Wētā Workshop, where fans were treated to stunning collectibles and exciting new reveals, before stopping by Dark Horse Direct, to check out its latest offerings inspired by Tolkien’s world. We also visit Sideshow Collectibles, the distributor of Asmus Toys, to get a closer look at their growing lineup of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit collectibles.

The tour wouldn’t be complete without a stop at the Middle-earth Enterprises booth, where attendees got an early look at the brand-new Tom Bombadil statue from Syzygy Forge. It’s always exciting to see new interpretations of Tolkien’s beloved characters making their way into the collectibles world, and this piece certainly drew plenty of attention from fans walking the show floor.

Be sure to browse the photo gallery below after watching the video, where you’ll find even more highlights from around the convention. We’ve included images of many of the collectibles featured in the tour, along with additional Middle-earth-themed displays from exhibitors across the show floor. You’ll also find incredible artwork from legendary fantasy artist Jerry VanderStelt, collectibles from Iron Studios, Factory Entertainment, and plenty of other Tolkien-inspired treasures that made San Diego Comic-Con 2026 a fantastic event for collectors.

Whether you’re searching for your next grail piece, catching up on the latest reveals, or simply enjoying the incredible artistry inspired by Tolkien’s world, we hope this tour brings a little of the magic of Comic-Con straight to you. Let us know in the comments which collectible stole the show for you!