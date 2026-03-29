We hope you placed your votes in the first round of Middle-earth March madness: Clash of the Collectibles! It certainly was hard to choose amongst all those treasures – so many things we’d like to have on our shelves… But half of them have been voted out, and we’re down to 32. Let’s see how Round One played out:

Connecting to Middle-earth through favourite figures

In the first of our four brackets, we gathered statues and figures in a range of styles – even including Royal Selangor’s beautiful pewter goblets, crafted to present their own versions of various well-loved Tolkien characters. The closest dual in this bracket was between two stunning pieces from Weta Workshop – their Smaug the Terrible figure vs the charming image of Gandalf and Frodo, as the wizard arrives ‘precisely when he means to’ at the Shire. Bucolic delight triumphed over fearsome majesty, but only by 2%. At the other end of the range, a tabletop figure of the Rankin Bass Gollum was totally overwhelmed by those Argonath bookends we all know and love – only 8% of the vote went Gollum’s way!

Royal Selangor’s Aragorn goblet

Experiencing Middle-earth in Print and Music

Calendars and LPs and maps, oh my! From Howard Shore’s epic soundtracks to Alan Lee’s stunning art, there were incredible works to choose from in this bracket. It’s really hard to see some of these beauties go! But choices had to be made. The closest face-off in this bracket saw TORn’s own ‘Prancing Pony Club’ t-shirt take on the sheet music for Donald Swann’s musical settings for seven of Tolkien’s poems. That was tough competition for our shirt to face! – but somehow the apparel snuck through with just over half of the vote. Personally, this writer is sad to see the Rankin/Bass Hobbit LP fall at the first fence – I have many fond memories of listening to that LP as a kid! But coming up against The Professor’s own art, it’s not really surprising it should be defeated; it did well to secure even 18% of the vote against an item which could well go on to be this year’s Grand Champion.

The Rankin/Bass Hobbit LP

Inhabiting Middle-earth through Environments and Replicas

For many, replica props are the most coveted collectibles. Who doesn’t dream of wielding their own Sting, or wearing their own Evenstar pendant? Familiar companies such as The Noble Collection, United Cutlery and Badali Jewelry went up against the might of Weta Workshop in this bracket. This section of the round saw the most tight contests, with many vote percentages in the 40s and 50s. Even the Ring itself (as made by Jens Hansen) could not overcome Weta’s incredible Edoras environment – but it was close, with Rohan taking just 52% of the vote.

The ‘movie ring’ from jeweler Jens Hansen

Playing in Middle-earth with toys, games and other curiosities

Can anything defeat the might of LEGO in this bracket? The stunning Rivendell set took over three-quarters of the vote (against the beautiful playing cards from Kings Wild). There were some fabulous vintage items in this section; alas, the buttons from the 1960s could not defeat the pinball machine, though it was a closely fought dual! And once again, this writer was sad to see a personal fave vanquished so early in the contest – those Burger King goblets hold a special place in my heart, but only one-third of voters agreed with me! So out they go, defeated by the worthy Hobbiton Green Dragon mug.

Who could forget those Burger King goblets?

How the bracket looks now:

How the bracket looks now – down to 32!

Time to vote! But how does it work, I hear you ask. Simple! Click on the button below. This will take you to the voting site, where you can view the entire bracket, region by region. Scroll down to find the buttons to click (under ‘Open Voting’) to view each pairing of items, in all their glory – and there place your vote. Let’s get voting!

You have until the end of the day Tuesday March 31st to vote in Round Two; we’ll take a look at how the vote is going on TORn Tuesday this week, and then launch the Sweet Sixteen the next day, Wednesday April 1st. The choices will get tougher with each passing round – which precious item do you hope to see crowned Grand Champion for 2026? Rally the troops to vote for your favourites – and VOTE NOW!

Let us know YOUR thoughts – join us on TORn Tuesday each week during the competition, and tell us how you’re making your choices. And if you want to discuss the votes with other fans, head on over to the Collectibles channel on our Discord.