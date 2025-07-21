San Diego Comic Con is almost upon us – and we are looking forward to seeing our fellow fans there. Here are some of the things Tolkien fans can look forward to this year:

First and foremost, be sure to visit us at Booth #1934. There will be so much going on there! We’ll have our two new shirts designs for 2025 – official licensed apparel, a steal at just $30 each.

We’ll also have treasures of Middle-earth from our friends at Oscha, Geek Orthodox, Kings Wild Project, Shire Post Mint, Nerd of the Rings and Happy Hobbit. (You may even spot a Nerd or a Happy Hobbit at the booth!) Look out also for a free reading companion from Tea with Tolkien. We’re your one stop Tolkien shop!

Jed Brophy

AND as if that wasn’t enough – returning to SDCC is the legend himself JED BROPHY, who will be signing all weekend at TORN’s booth #1934. Jed is the only actor to feature in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Hobbit trilogy, AND The Rings of Power. Plus he is a fabulous guy – don’t miss your chance to meet him and snag an autograph.

More booths – don’t miss them!

When you’ve had your fill at TORn’s booth, you might stroll across the aisle and visit incredible artist Jerry Vanderstelt at #1931. You’ll want to check out all his art – and in particular, he has created a new original artwork based on the Rankin/Bass animated The Hobbit. There will be FREE prints of this amazing masterpiece – but to claim them, you’ll have to go on a quest to another booth… Middle-earth Enterprises are making their first con appearance ever, inside the Dark Horse booth #2615. We’ll say no more about it, except that you will NOT WANT TO MISS IT! The Vanderstelt prints are not the only treasures to be claimed there…

Our good friends Weta Workshop return to SDCC after a five year absence, with a big new booth #3613. You’ll also find the wonderful Badali Jewelry near door A at booth #715.

Panels to share all the latest news and views!

If you can tear yourself away from such an exciting show floor, we have PANELS for you:

Friday 2.30pm, Room 5AB: The Lord of the Rings: What’s Next?

This is TORn’s own, unofficial panel; which means you’ll get all the latest gossip and grist from the rumour mill! Our ears are to the ground and we have thoughts to share on all the goodies coming up in Tolkiendom. What will we see in The Rings of Power Season 3? When will we be hunting for Gollum…? Join us to speculate!

Sunday 2.15pm, Room 6BCF: Middle-earth: The Adventure Ahead

For this panel, TORn is collaborating with Middle-earth Enterprises to bring you official news from Weta Workshop, The Brandywine Festival, Return to Moria and more – all the latest announcements from Middle-earth Enterprises and their licensees. And there may be some very special guests!

Phew! So much to keep us all busy – and this is supposedly a ‘quiet’ year!! We don’t have an official party or offsite experience happening this year; we are drawing breath before the big year with all that will be happening in 2026! BUT there is so much to see and visit on the show floor, and we hope to see you at our booth #1934, and at our panels. Hanging with our fellow fans – it doesn’t get better than this! See you in San Diego!

Oh and – if you can’t make it to San Diego, or if you just know you’re going to have the post con blues a week from now, then you should plan on going on Comic Con The Cruise! It’s next January – but right now we are giving you the chance to WIN a Cruise for Two! Don’t delay – enter today!