Here’s a Holiday gift for us all – The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be available to watch digitally from Friday December 27th! We still heartily recommend seeing it on a big screen – with amazing surround sound – but if you can’t find a cinema near you, (or if you’ve seen it and want to watch it again), from this Friday, you can stream it at home.

What’s more, there is exciting Extra Content to be seen – and we are thrilled that Warner Bros. have given us an EXCLUSIVE clip to share with you as a sneak preview. Take a look:

Here’s the official press release about the digital release:

Burbank, CA, December 23, 2024 – New Line Cinema’s original anime feature “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” which returns audiences to the epic world brought to life in “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, based on the revered books by J.R.R. Tolkien, debuts Digitally at home on December 27. “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” continues the legendary “The Lord of the Rings” film franchise that debuted 23 years ago. The most awarded series in cinematic history, the six films have earned $6 billion at the global box office and won 17 Academy Awards. Directed by Peter Jackson, “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy includes 2001’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” 2002’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” and 2003’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” which were produced by New Line Cinema and WingNut Films and distributed by New Line Cinema, and “The Hobbit” Trilogy, which includes 2012’s “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” 2013’s “The Hobbit: The

Desolation of Smaug,” and 2013’s “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,” which were produced by New Line Cinema, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, and WingNut Films and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” tells the saga of the legendary House of Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan. When a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord attacks seeking vengeance for the death of his father, Helm’s daughter Héra must summon the will to lead the resistance or face total destruction. Under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (the “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” and “Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex” TV series), the talented voice cast is led by Brian Cox (“Succession”) as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan; Gaia Wise (“A Walk in the Woods”) as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino (“Snowpiercer”) as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who delivered an unforgettable, award-winning performance in “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale’s narrator. The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne (Netflix’s “Bridgerton”), Yazdan Qafouri (“I Came By”), Benjamin Wainwright (“World on Fire”), Laurence Ubong Williams (“Gateway”), Shaun Dooley (“The Witcher”), Michael Wildman (“Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”), Jude Akuwudike (“Beasts of No Nation”), Bilal Hasna (“Sparks”) and Janine Duvitski (“Benidorm”). On December 27, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” will be available Digitally at home on participating digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Fandango at Home, and more.

DIGITAL ELEMENTS

“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” on Digital contains the following special features:

Return to Helm’s Deep: History Becomes Legend

Middle-earth and Anime: A Marriage of Creativity

Héra: A New Hero for Middle-earth

BASICS

Digital Availability: December 27, 2024

Running Time: 134 minutes

Rating: PG-13

About The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The original anime feature “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” returns audiences to the epic world brought to life in “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, based on the revered books by J.R.R. Tolkien. Under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama, the talented voice cast is led by Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan; Gaia Wise as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who delivered an unforgettable, award-winning performance in “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale’s narrator. The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna and Janine Duvitski. With Kamiyama at the helm, the original feature is being produced by Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” Trilogies, alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou, who, in addition to their many separate animation projects,collaborated on the “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” series. The executive producers are Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Ken Kamins, Carolyn Blackwood and Toby Emmerich. The screenplay is by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou, story by Addiss & Matthews and Boyens, based on characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The team of creative collaborators returning from “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy also includes Oscar winners Alan Lee and Richard Taylor, along with esteemed Tolkien illustrator John Howe. The music is by Stephen Gallagher, music editor of Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit” Trilogy. New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation Present, in Association with Wingnut Films, a Warner Bros. Animation and Sola Entertainment Production, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.” The film is distributed theatrically worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

If you’re curious to know more about this particular story from Tolkien, and its adaptation to the big screen, we have good news for you! TheOneRing.net is partnering with the team at Rings and Realms to create a deep dive documentary all about The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Find out more about this exciting project, here.