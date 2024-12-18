It’s almost a week since the official opening in theatres of the epic animated movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. It’s definitely a film to see in the cinema; the inspiring soundtrack, rich, lush sound design, and sweeping, stunningly artistic vistas are best served by the biggest screen you can find, with an outstanding sound system.

Earlier this month, staffer greendragon joined the press junket in London, following the red carpet premiere. There she was able to chat with producer Philippa Boyens, writers Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, and actors Gaia Wise and Laurence Ubong Williams. They covered topics such as the challenges – and liberations! – of voice acting; being awestruck by being in a room with Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Andy Serkis; and the warmth and ‘family’ nature of the Tolkien fandom. You can find all these interviews on our YouTube channel.

Arty Papageorgiou and Phoebe Gittins

You’ll also find there an online interview between staffer Quickbeam and the movie’s director, Kenji Kamiyama; and staffer Kili’s chat with singer songwriter Paris Paloma, whose beautiful song ‘The Rider’ features on the soundtrack of the movie.

Quickbeam has shared his thoughts on the movie in this review, calling it ‘a terrific film, hands down’. Look for more thoughts and reviews from staffers, coming soon!

Meanwhile, TORn’s friend Dr. Maggie Parke (Director of Signum Studios, Co-Presenter and Producer of Rings and Realms) was able to attend the red carpet in London on December 3rd, and she shared her thoughts with us:

Dr. Maggie Parke with actor Gaia Wise

Premiere Report – London, December 3rd

As a lecturer of film adaptation and fan engagement, it is a rare and exhilarating experience to engage directly with the people behind a project that bridges beloved source material with cinematic innovation while relishing in the energy of the fan community. At the start of December, I had the privilege of attending the red carpet event and worldwide premiere for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim in London, UK. This animated feature is set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s (and Peter Jackson’s) Middle-earth, directed by Kenji Kamiyama. The film, executive produced by Peter Jackson and out of Warner Bros. Studio, is a gorgeous adventure through animation into Middle-earth, 183 years before the events from the trilogy. The premiere was at the Odeon in Leicester Square, the traditional premiere spot in London, England. The Christmas market in the middle, twinkling fairy lights, market stalls, happy shoppers and holiday-makers, created a joyful vibe walking up to the theatre. Taking my place in the media pen on the red carpet allowed my geek heart to sing! Connecting with the cast and crew whose work on the Jackson trilogy ignited my love for filmmaking, adaptation, and production, was pretty dang magical. I relished the dynamic energy surrounding this ambitious anime project that is so different from what we know, but still so familiar from the visual’s of Jackson’s Middle-earth. The night was vibrant and the theatre decked out for the Worldwide premiere with photo backdrops, a section for cosplayers and die-hard fans, contest winners, LED screens with video and posters, basins of actual fire, and a stage for cast and crew interviews during the red carpet time, which made the event more engaging, and like a show itself.

Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd on the red carpet

The Red Carpet: Conversations with Cast and Crew

The red carpet event was an excellent opportunity to speak with some of the key figures involved in bringing The War of the Rohirrim to life. My geek heart rejoiced as I was able to chat with Executive Producer Peter Jackson, producer Philippa Boyens, Producer Jospeh Chou, composer Stephen Gallagher, and voice cast members including Gaia Wise (Hera), Brian Cox (Helm Hammerhand), Laurence Ubong Williams (Fréaláf), and the glorious duo of Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan who cameo as orcs in WoR. Phillips Boyens was SO excited to see TORn there, and spoke with passion about their approach to the film, describing how she viewed this as an opportunity fill out what we know of Rohan, and to blend the epic scope of Tolkien’s world with the unique narrative style of Japanese animation; the challenges and techniques that anime supplies are so different from a live-action film. She mentioned nods to deep Tolkien fans and the moments that they’ll appreciate, including adding some Old English (a nod to Tolkien) in the lament for Helm, sung by Lorraine Ashbourne (who voices Olwyn, and whose husband is Andy Serkis). She felt like the story “never let up….” And that while it was a fun challenge, she knew that it would get to where they wanted it to go.

Joseph Chou, the producer, highlighted the collaborative nature of the project. He discussed how the original idea came from Phillipa, and how they asked ALL of the questions to ensure this story could stay true to the world of Tolkien, but provide an exciting space to tell the story of Helm, and explore the character of his nameless daughter, now the heroine shield-maiden, Hera. He passionately described how carefully they wanted to ensure the film stayed true to the spirit of Tolkien’s world, and also was faithful to the Peter Jackson universe, while adding new layers to the mythology.

Stephen Gallagher, Gaia Wise, and Brian Cox

Stephen Gallagher, the composer, is a familiar friend of Tolkien in Jackson’s adaptation, and he was sound editor on the Hobbit films. He’s a long-time Tolkien fan, from the age 11 he devoured the books and the video games from the 80s. He said Hera’s theme is one of his favourite elements of his work on the film. He was inspired by Eowyn’s theme, but uniquely referenced it, so Hera’s is her own, but it is familiar to the tradition of shield-maidens, the culture of the Rohirrim, and the lineage of Eowyn. Brian Cox Brian Cox, who voices Helm Hammerhand, felt his performance came from classic theatre training, and he shared his excitement at bringing such a legendary character to life. He also conveyed his deep respect for Tolkien’s legacy and his gratitude to Peter Jackson for providing his ‘gateway’ into Tolkien’s rich world. Gaia Wise, the voice of Hera, said she felt in incredibly safe hands, with her ‘walking encyclopaedias of Philippa, Arty, and Phoebe’. She was grateful she was able to focus purely on developing the Hera of the script, because she knew that they had “mined all of the jewels that they could mine” from the text and world of Tolkien, so she used the script, but also them as resources for making Hera come to life.

Peter Jackson

And lastly, Peter Jackson, the ‘godfather’ of this of Middle-earth, impressed his excitement for other perspectives, styles, and artistic interpretations of Middle-earth. He said as they were returning to Middle-earth, he didn’t want it to compete with the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, so “handing it over to a brilliant animator and director like Kenji Kamiyama would at the very least give us an interesting result.” He said it was so exciting to sit back and fell like he was back in the world that he knew watching early cuts, and it only got stronger as the production moved ahead. He was excited to have anime come into the portfolio, although he didn’t know if there’d be another anime to follow, and he mentioned The Hunt for Gollum, Andy Serkis’s upcoming film. He referred to that film as a ‘psychological thriller,’ and was excited for exploring Middle-earth in a different way. Peter Jackson’s version of Middle-earth in different styles? From informed, and passionate creators who aren’t afraid to take a chance on creative practices? Yes. Please.

Maggie Parke with Peter Jackson

Dr Maggie Parke has her PhD in Film Adaptation and Fan Engagement, and lectures with Signum University. She is the director of Signum Studios, and produces and co-presents on Rings & Realms.

If you haven’t yet seen The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, what are you waiting for? Treat yourself to a voyage back to Middle-earth, and enjoy seeing Rohan, Meduseld, and other familiar sights on the big screen once again.

If you’re curious to know more about this particular story from Tolkien, and its adaptation to the big screen, we have good news for you! TheOneRing.net is partnering with the team at Rings and Realms to create a deep dive documentary all about The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Find out more about this exciting project, here.