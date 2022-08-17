It appears that some, uh, overly enterprising leakers thought they could make a quick buck by posting the full OST of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to YouTube.

It was quickly caught and deleted. But, in the meantime, we were able discover a little over half of the track titles — and they provide interesting hints of what’s soon to come. Of the 37 tracks on the OST, the title theme is composed by Howard Shore, while the other 36 are by Bear McCreary.

Below are the titles of the first 19:

01. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Main Title

02. Galadriel

03. Khazad-dûm

04. Nori Brandyfoot

05. The Stranger

06. Númenor

07. Sauron

08. Valinor

09. In the Beginning

10. Elrond Half-elven

11. Durin IV

12. Harfoot Life

13. Bronwyn and Arondir

14. Halbrand

15. The Boat

16. Sundering Seas

17. Nobody Goes Off Trail

18. Elendil and Isildur

19. White Leaves

We can also now add the remaining track titles

20. The Secrets of the Mountain

21. Nolwa Mahtar

22. Nampat

23. A Plea to the Rocks

24. This Wandering Day

25. Scherzo for Violin and Swords

26. Sailing into the Dawn

27. For the Southlands

28. Cavalry

29.Water and Flame

30. In the Mines

31. The Veil of Smoke

32. The Mystics

33. Perilous Whisperings

34. The Broken Line

35. Wise One

36. True Creation Requires Sacrifice

37. Where the Shadows Lie

TORn does not condone piracy. Remember that the official release is around the corner, folks. You’ll very soon be able to stream the music to your heart’s delight via your favourite service, or even pick up a copy on physical media.