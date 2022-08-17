Section divider

It appears that some, uh, overly enterprising leakers thought they could make a quick buck by posting the full OST of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to YouTube.

It was quickly caught and deleted. But, in the meantime, we were able discover a little over half of the track titles — and they provide interesting hints of what’s soon to come. Of the 37 tracks on the OST, the title theme is composed by Howard Shore, while the other 36 are by Bear McCreary.

Below are the titles of the first 19:

  • 01. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Main Title
  • 02. Galadriel
  • 03. Khazad-dûm
  • 04. Nori Brandyfoot
  • 05. The Stranger
  • 06. Númenor
  • 07. Sauron
  • 08. Valinor
  • 09. In the Beginning
  • 10. Elrond Half-elven
  • 11. Durin IV
  • 12. Harfoot Life
  • 13. Bronwyn and Arondir
  • 14. Halbrand
  • 15. The Boat
  • 16. Sundering Seas
  • 17. Nobody Goes Off Trail
  • 18. Elendil and Isildur
  • 19. White Leaves

We can also now add the remaining track titles

  • 20. The Secrets of the Mountain
  • 21. Nolwa Mahtar
  • 22. Nampat
  • 23. A Plea to the Rocks
  • 24. This Wandering Day
  • 25. Scherzo for Violin and Swords
  • 26. Sailing into the Dawn
  • 27. For the Southlands
  • 28. Cavalry
  • 29.Water and Flame
  • 30. In the Mines
  • 31. The Veil of Smoke
  • 32. The Mystics
  • 33. Perilous Whisperings
  • 34. The Broken Line
  • 35. Wise One
  • 36. True Creation Requires Sacrifice
  • 37. Where the Shadows Lie

TORn does not condone piracy. Remember that the official release is around the corner, folks. You’ll very soon be able to stream the music to your heart’s delight via your favourite service, or even pick up a copy on physical media.

Posted in: Share: Divide line
theonering.net

This site is maintained and updated by fans of The Lord of the Rings and the name and mark ONE RING is used under license from The Saul Zaentz Company, which hold the title thereto. We in no way claim rights in the artwork displayed herein. Copyrights and trademarks for the books, films, articles, merchandise and other promotional materials are held by their respective owners and our limited use of these materials is done by permission or is allowed under the fair use clause of the Copyright Act.

theonering.net

Original content and photography are copyright © 1999-2022 TheOneRing.net.
Website design and development by Garry Aylott.