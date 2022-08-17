It appears that some, uh, overly enterprising leakers thought they could make a quick buck by posting the full OST of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to YouTube.
It was quickly caught and deleted. But, in the meantime, we were able discover a little over half of the track titles — and they provide interesting hints of what’s soon to come. Of the 37 tracks on the OST, the title theme is composed by Howard Shore, while the other 36 are by Bear McCreary.
Below are the titles of the first 19:
- 01. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Main Title
- 02. Galadriel
- 03. Khazad-dûm
- 04. Nori Brandyfoot
- 05. The Stranger
- 06. Númenor
- 07. Sauron
- 08. Valinor
- 09. In the Beginning
- 10. Elrond Half-elven
- 11. Durin IV
- 12. Harfoot Life
- 13. Bronwyn and Arondir
- 14. Halbrand
- 15. The Boat
- 16. Sundering Seas
- 17. Nobody Goes Off Trail
- 18. Elendil and Isildur
- 19. White Leaves
We can also now add the remaining track titles
- 20. The Secrets of the Mountain
- 21. Nolwa Mahtar
- 22. Nampat
- 23. A Plea to the Rocks
- 24. This Wandering Day
- 25. Scherzo for Violin and Swords
- 26. Sailing into the Dawn
- 27. For the Southlands
- 28. Cavalry
- 29.Water and Flame
- 30. In the Mines
- 31. The Veil of Smoke
- 32. The Mystics
- 33. Perilous Whisperings
- 34. The Broken Line
- 35. Wise One
- 36. True Creation Requires Sacrifice
- 37. Where the Shadows Lie
TORn does not condone piracy. Remember that the official release is around the corner, folks. You’ll very soon be able to stream the music to your heart’s delight via your favourite service, or even pick up a copy on physical media.