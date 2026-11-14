LOTR.com, the official fan club of The Lord of the Rings, has shared an early look at the theaters bringing an episode from this year’s season of ‘The Rings of Power’ to the big screen this November.

According to the Fan Club, the full listing covers 662 theaters in 308 cities across 9 countries. Fans have access to the list ahead of further details from the show’s official social channels.

For Ringers eager to find a screening nearby, the LOTR.com theater finder offers a quick answer, inspired by TORn’s own Line Party concept. Enter your town or tap “Near me” to see the closest participating theaters, with addresses and maps. Even without a screening in your hometown, the search shows nearby options. (Don’t worry, no account is needed to search) Find your theater, then send the page to the friend you’d want beside you.

Remember Line Parties!?

From the listing, each screening city has an official Fan Club Fellowship and its own chat room for conversations before and after the screening.

For those who remember TORn’s line parties, the appeal feels very familiar: meeting local Tolkien fans, making plans together, and having someone to discuss the show with afterward.

If you weren’t aware of the Fan Club, it is free to join, and includes a slew of other features. We are an official Herald of the Club, and if you want to show them how much TORn means to the community, use our referral link. membership also includes the Season 3 discussion room, episode reviews, daily games, and the Gift Guide.

Like you, we can’t wait to learn more on Monday! The Rings of Power’s official social channels will reveal final details.

Check out the theater listing, check your area, and meet your city’s Fellowship.