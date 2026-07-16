We recently brought you news of Dark Horse Direct’s Bilbo and Gollum figures, based on the characters in the 1977 animated The Hobbit movie. Today we’re glad to reveal that the next figures in this fabulous set are Gandalf and a Goblin. Altogether now: ‘Down, down to Goblin Town…’

These figures are available for pre-order here (Gandalf) and here (Goblin) now. Here’s what Dark Horse’s press release tells us about them:

Hot on the heels of the success and fanfare surrounding our Bilbo Baggins™ and Gollum™ vinyl figures, Dark Horse Comics and Middle-earth Enterprises are very excited to introduce the next in our series of Collector Vinyl figures from The Hobbit™ animated classic: Gandalf™ and the Goblin Vinyl Figures. These meticulously detailed vinyl figures were sculpted by Bigshot Toyworks and superbly painted by J.W. Productions. Both Gandalf and the Goblin are made to the scale of the previous The Hobbit figures and feature three interchangeable hands.

The Hobbit: Gandalf Vinyl Figure

Standing at an impressive 11-inches tall, with his powerful staff in hand, the mighty Wizard is ready to lead Bilbo Baggins and Company on their greatest adventure! Gandalf features three interchangeable right hands, allowing him to wield his mighty Glamdring “Foe Hammer”, and the Key to Erebor, or his trusty smoking pipe.

The Hobbit: Goblin Vinyl Figure

Deep in the dark, dank caves of the Misty Mountains lies Goblin-town, where Goblin underlings are ready to prey upon travelers to serve their Great Goblin! This marvelously grotesque and menacing Goblin stands at a beefy 8-inches tall, captured with their beautifully vile warts, pointy teeth, and sharp claws. The Goblin Vinyl Figure features three swappable right arms: one holding a deadly spear, another a battle axe, and yet another with a fiery torch! Each figure will retail for $69.99 (individual figures sold separately) and are expected to ship in January 2027. Whether you plan to guide a band of unlikely heroes on their journey, or prey-upon travelers to serve the Great Goblin, you can save $20 when you pre-order both figures together from Dark Horse Direct! Pre-order today from the Dark Horse Direct website and wherever toys and games are sold. Be sure to follow DarkHorseDirect and DarkHorseComics on social media and check our websites, www.darkhorsedirect.com , and www.darkhorse.com , for more news, announcements, and updates.

We’re looking forward to seeing our friends at Dark Horse at San Diego ComicCon next week – and we’ll bring you news of a special exclusive they’ll have available at the con! Stay tuned!