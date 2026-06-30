For many Tolkien fans, the journey into Middle-earth didn’t begin with blockbuster films or even the pages of The Hobbit—it began with the unforgettable 1977 animated The Hobbit movie. That beloved Rankin/Bass classic introduced an entire generation to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum, and the incredible world created by Professor J.R.R. Tolkien. Now, nearly fifty years later, Dark Horse Direct is giving fans a wonderful way to celebrate those memories, with brand-new vinyl figures of Bilbo Baggins and Gollum in their iconic animated appearances. For those who first fell in love with Middle-earth through this film, it’s incredibly exciting finally to have collectibles that pay tribute to such an important part of Tolkien fandom history.

Each figure is priced at $49, includes interchangeable parts for different display options, and is available to ship now. Whether you’re a lifelong collector or simply want to own a piece from the film that introduced you to Professor Tolkien’s legendary world, these figures are a fantastic addition to any collection. It’s wonderful to see the 1977 animated The Hobbit receive the recognition it deserves, and these charming new vinyl figures are a fitting tribute to a film that inspired generations of Tolkien fans.

For more fabulous figures from Dark Horse Direct, check out their Bakshi Lord of the Rings collection.