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For many Tolkien fans, the journey into Middle-earth didn’t begin with blockbuster films or even the pages of The Hobbit—it began with the unforgettable 1977 animated The Hobbit movie. That beloved Rankin/Bass classic introduced an entire generation to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum, and the incredible world created by Professor J.R.R. Tolkien. Now, nearly fifty years later, Dark Horse Direct is giving fans a wonderful way to celebrate those memories, with brand-new vinyl figures of Bilbo Baggins and Gollum in their iconic animated appearances. For those who first fell in love with Middle-earth through this film, it’s incredibly exciting finally to have collectibles that pay tribute to such an important part of Tolkien fandom history.

Each figure is priced at $49, includes interchangeable parts for different display options, and is available to ship now. Whether you’re a lifelong collector or simply want to own a piece from the film that introduced you to Professor Tolkien’s legendary world, these figures are a fantastic addition to any collection. It’s wonderful to see the 1977 animated The Hobbit receive the recognition it deserves, and these charming new vinyl figures are a fitting tribute to a film that inspired generations of Tolkien fans.

For more fabulous figures from Dark Horse Direct, check out their Bakshi Lord of the Rings collection.

Hobbit-like action figure with a sword beside a gray dragon on a dark wooden table
Action figure of a man in a green coat holding a sword, with a dark dragon looming behind him on a wooden table surface.
Back view of two toy figurines on a table: a boy with a sword facing a dark creature in a confrontational pose.
Cartoon figurine of a man in a green coat holding a knife, facing a crouched dark creature on a wooden table.
Plastic hobbit action figure in a green coat brandishing a small sword, standing on a wooden table
Hobbit-style action figure in a green coat raises a dagger in a ready pose on a wooden table.
Plastic figurine of a person with a brown brain-shaped head in a green dress, seen from behind on a wooden table surface.
Back view of a plastic toy figure in a green outfit holding a sword on a wooden table surface.
Toy figurine of a brown-haired adventurer in a green coat, holding a short sword, standing on a wooden table against a white wall.
Toy knight action figure gripping a gray spear with both hands, shown in a green tunic and brown hair, facing left
Close-up of a cartoon boy figurine with brown hair, wearing a green coat and holding a sword.
Close-up of a toy figure's face with brown curly hair, wearing a green outfit and holding a light gray sword hilt in the foreground.
Close-up of a toy figurine's torso: green coat, brown belt, and beige tunic with visible hands at the sides.
Indiana Jones-style action figure holding a whip, wearing a green jacket and brown outfit, standing on a wooden table.
Plastic figurine of a Hobbit-like man with brown hair in a green cloak, kneeling on a wooden table and holding a staff.
Gray alien-like sculpture crouching on a wooden table, reaching forward toward the viewer.
Clay sculpture of a dark green amphibian-like creature reaching forward on a wooden table.
Dark sculpted creature crouching on a wooden table, viewed from behind, with a pale wall in the background.
Dark humanoid sculpture crouching on a wooden table, reaching forward with elongated fingers.
Dark green frog‑like sculpture crouches on a polished wooden table, close view from the side
Close-up of a dark green dragon figurine focusing on its head and curled clawed limb
Close-up of a dark gray clay sculpture resembling an alien insect with curved limbs on a flat surface.
Close-up of a dark blue-gray abstract clay sculpture with twisting folds and smooth surfaces.
Front-facing view of a dark green clay alien/creature sculpture posed on a wooden table.
Dark green clay frog sculpture crouching on a polished wooden surface, one arm extended forward and fingers splayed.
Close-up of a dark green statue's hands gripping a silver fish on a wooden floor surface.
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