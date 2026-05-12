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In 1978 Ralph Bakshi’s animated film based on The Lord of the Rings arrived to the masses, and many fans got a chance to see their favorite characters come to life. Not to mention all the folks that would become lifelong Tolkien fans, discovering the story for the first time through the movie. Now nearly 50 years later, the amazing folks at Dark Horse Direct and Middle-earth Enterprises are giving fans of Middle-earth a chance to own collectibles from that film. 

Right now fans can order Set One, which features three characters from the film. Set One will include Aragorn, Frodo, and Samwise. The Hobbits will come in at just under 5″ tall and Aragorn will be just over 6″ tall. They are made of PVC. As you can see from these high def photos, they’re very well done and match exactly what so many saw in those films all those years ago. Set One comes in with a price tag of $89.99 with a shipping date in Q4 of 2026. 

Stay tuned for news of more Dark Horse collecetibles, coming soon!

Aragorn with sword flanked by two Hobbit figures in cloaks on a rocky display against a fantasy landscape backdrop.
Three LOTR action figures on round bases: a tall warrior with a sword between two hobbits in green cloaks, set against a green background.
Three Lord of the Rings Hobbit action figures on round bases, with a tall central warrior and two smaller hobbits in green cloaks.
Three Lord of the Rings action figures: a tall warrior with a green cape and sword, flanked by two hobbits in green cloaks on round bronze bases.
Three cloaked figurines viewed from behind stand on circular bronze bases against a green gradient, suggesting a Middle-earth scene.
Three Lord of the Rings action figures on circular bases: a tall warrior with cape and sword, flanked by two cloaked hobbits.
The Lord of the Rings action figure set: a warrior with cape and sword flanked by two hobbits in green cloaks on round bases.
Action figure of Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings, wearing a green cloak and tan tunic with a brown belt.
Action figure of a fantasy warrior standing on a wooden base, wearing a tan tunic and cape, gripping a sword with a sheathed blade.
Hobbit action figure in a green cape and orange tunic, holding a gold ring with a small sword at his belt.
Action figure of a Hobbit with a green cape, brown tunic, sword at the belt, and bare feet, holding a small ring in one hand and standing on a circular base.
Gandalf action figure standing barefoot on a bronze circular base inscribed with The Lord of the Rings.
Clay figurine of a Hobbit with brown hair in a green cloak, clasping hands at chest, wearing red tunic.
Display of figure measurements: Frodo 4.85 in (123.19 mm) high by 3.55 in (90.23 mm) wide; Aragorn 6.25 in (158.75 mm) high by 5 in (127 mm) wide; Samwise 4.25 in (107.95 mm) high by 3.55 in (90.23 mm) wide. Three LOTR figurines on bases with measurement overlays; hands of a person resting on a white table; logos for Dark Horse Direct, Middle-earth Enterprises, and The Lord of the Rings.

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