In 1978 Ralph Bakshi’s animated film based on The Lord of the Rings arrived to the masses, and many fans got a chance to see their favorite characters come to life. Not to mention all the folks that would become lifelong Tolkien fans, discovering the story for the first time through the movie. Now nearly 50 years later, the amazing folks at Dark Horse Direct and Middle-earth Enterprises are giving fans of Middle-earth a chance to own collectibles from that film.

Right now fans can order Set One, which features three characters from the film. Set One will include Aragorn, Frodo, and Samwise. The Hobbits will come in at just under 5″ tall and Aragorn will be just over 6″ tall. They are made of PVC. As you can see from these high def photos, they’re very well done and match exactly what so many saw in those films all those years ago. Set One comes in with a price tag of $89.99 with a shipping date in Q4 of 2026.

Stay tuned for news of more Dark Horse collecetibles, coming soon!