The War of the Rohirrim and The Rings of Power are both nominated in one of the most prestigious music awards competitions.

According to Variety, which has the entire nominees list, two The Lord of the Rings projects are individually nominated in their respective categories. Bear McCreary (Instagram) is nominated for Season 2 of The Rings of Power, and Stephen Gallagher (Instagram) is nominated for The War of the Rohirrim. This marks the first time in history that Tolkien adaptations in both TV and Film are recognized for excellence at the same time.

World Soundtrack Nominees

Here are the categories LOTR is competitive in for 2025 World Soundtrack Awards.

Television Composer of the Year

Volker Bertelmann – “The Day of the Jackal”; “Dune: Prophecy”; “The Count of Monte Cristo”

David Fleming, Gustavo Santaolalla – “The Last of Us” (Season 2)

Ariel Marx – “Dying for Sex”

Bear McCreary – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Season 2)

Martin Phipps – “Black Doves”

Theodore Shapiro – “Severance” (Season 2)

Public Choice Award

“Buio come il cuore” (Dark Is the Heart) – David Cerquetti

“Hola Frida” – Laetitia Pansanel-Garric

“Ni chaînes ni maîtres” – Amine Bouhafa

“Reagan” – John Coda

“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” – Stephen Gallagher

