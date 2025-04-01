Here at TheOneRing.net we have a tradition of enjoying April Fools Day with some merriment. We hope you enjoyed our jokes today.

You’ll be glad to know that AI will not be creating more “Tolkien” works, nor updating the Professor’s language; at least, TORn is not aware of any such plan – yet…

Not today, Morgoth…

Alas, the more pleasant news of a Silmarillion stage show was also a joke. The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale IS a fabulous show (and is touring in Australia; it returns to the UK later this year). We heartily recommend seeing it if you can! AND composer Paul Corfield Godfrey HAS released recordings of his operas based on The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings and The Silmarillion; check them out here.

We should also note that TORn’s good friends are in fact producer Kevin Wallace (not Walrus) and Middle-earth Enterprises’ Fredrica Drotos (not Doritos); thanks to them for being great sports. And we still think the wonderful Donato Giancola could create amazing sets. Maybe we’ll get a Silmarillion stage show one day. (Staffer greendragon would like to volunteer to direct it…)

We now resume our regular programming. Don’t forget to vote in Middle-earth March Madness; Final Four launches TONIGHT!