The highly anticipated animated movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has its premiere in London tomorrow, December 3rd, ahead of release on December 13th. And the merchandise wagons are rolling!

There is MUCH coming your way! Clearly, the studio are planning for success – and a desire for collectibles. Here is what WB’s press release tells us:

Burbank, CA, December 2, 2024 — Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products invites fans to honor the legacy of the Rohirrim with new products inspired by the new original anime feature film “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” based on the characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien. Returning audiences to the epic world of “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, the new collection includes stunning theatrical premiums, apparel, books, accessories, drinkware and tech accessories from premiere licensees and The WB Shop. Distributed theatrically worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be released in theaters nationwide on December 13 and internationally beginning December 5.

“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” continues the legendary “Lord of the Rings” film franchise that debuted 23 years ago. The most awarded series in cinematic history, the six films have earned $6 billion at the global box office and won 17 Academy Awards. Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, “The War of the Rohirrim” tells the saga of the legendary House of Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan. When a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord attacks seeking vengeance for the death of his father, Helm’s daughter Héra must summon the will to lead the resistance or face total destruction.

Stand with the Rohirrim and wield beautifully designed products that echo the spirit of bravery and resilience. Whether sipping from collectible drinkware or outfitting devices with themed accessories, fans can immerse themselves in Middle-earth with cross-category products from top global licensees and the WB Shop, including:

Toys, Games & Collectibles

McFarlane Toys, renowned for its detailed collectibles, has launched a new series of four-inch scale “Collect to Build” figures featuring Helm, Héra, Wulf and Shank. Collect all four to assemble the Snow Troll. A Gold Label 4-pack exclusive to Amazon is also available now. Visit McFarlane.com for more. Each McFarlane figure comes with a piece of Snow Troll — collect all four to build, available on Amazon.

The new Funko Pop! Collection, now found on the WB Shop, is a must-have, featuring characters inspired by Héra, Helm Hammerhand and Wulf brought to life in Funko’s signature fashion.

BANDAI SPIRITS’ latest S.H. Figuarts line introduces two exciting new action figures, Héra and Wulf, each equipped with interchangeable hands, facial expressions and props for dynamic posing and display, available at Amazon.

Step into Tolkien’s legendary world with Games Workshop’s The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – Battle of Edoras starter set. This comprehensive boxed set, available at Warhammer stores, Warhammer.com, and independent retailers, brings the epic conflicts of Middle-earth to life on the tabletop, providing everything needed to play out battles in the Middle-earth Strategy Battle Game. Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or a newcomer to tabletop gaming, experience the thrill of commanding armies in the heart of Rohan’s capital, Edoras.

For the Home

New blind bag foam bag clips and key chains bring fan-favorite characters like Héra, Wulf, and their animal companions to life in detailed designs by Monogram International. Bring Middle-earth into your home with the WB Shop’s “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” home goods collection

featuring the “You Could Rule” can-shaped glass, a striking “Still Standing” two-tone mug and tote bag and a beautifully crafted Map of Rohan Flag.

Fashion and Retail

Dive into the WB Shop’s “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” apparel collection crafted for fans of Rohan’s heroic legacy. Show your allegiance with the “Shield Maiden” long sleeve shirt featuring a notable design that honors the valor of Helm’s daughter, Héra. The “Still Standing” oversized faded tee captures the courage of Helm Hammerhand and offers a relaxed fit with a vintage look. Channel your inner warrior with the collection’s “Wulf” hoodie providing warmth while standing strong against any challenge. WB Shop’s comfort colors tees—like the “You Could Rule” and “Héra” designs—offer a soft, durable feel in earthy tones, embracing the rugged spirit of Middle-earth.

Specialty retailer Hot Topic also offers an epic worthy collection of “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” fashions.

Tech

Enhance your workspace with “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” tech accessories featuring a detailed mouse pad, gaming mat and a sleek “Still Standing” laptop sleeve—all designed to bring the spirit of Rohan to your everyday space.

Publishing

From HarperCollins, begin a brand-new coloring adventure with The War of the Rohirrim Official Coloring Book, capturing the splendor of the Golden Hall atop Edoras, the breathtaking landscapes of Rohan and the ancient fortress of the Hornburg. The new The War of the Rohirrim Official Visual Companion is the ultimate introduction to every character, creature and location encountered in the new film. Both these titles are now available. In February 2025, HarperCollins will release The Art of The War of the Rohirrim, a comprehensive, large format hardcover offering unparalleled insight into the making of “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” and the complete creative journey from concept to finished film told by the artists and filmmakers themselves. With more than 1,000 never- before-seen sketches, drawings, character studies and environment designs, this beautiful full-color book takes readers through the development of ideas, offering a rare glimpse into the artistic development of the film, including finished designs and scenes that bring Rohan’s world to life.

Theatrical Concessions

In partnership with Snapco and Golden Link, exclusive “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim”-inspired specialty cups and drink toppers — featuring characters Héra and Helm — bring an exciting new element to the theater experience. For extra comfort, the hooded blanket adds a cozy touch of Middle-earth garb to your movie viewing. Fans can also purchase additional collectible items such as a popcorn container shaped like a hammer and shield, plush figures and more, available at participating theaters starting this December.

About “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim”

The original anime feature “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” returns audiences to the epic world brought to life in “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, based on the revered books by J.R.R. Tolkien. Under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama, the talented voice cast is led by Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan; Gaia Wise as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who delivered an unforgettable, award-winning performance in “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale’s narrator. The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna and Janine Duvitski.

The original feature is being produced by Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” Trilogies, alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou. The executive producers are Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Ken Kamins, Carolyn Blackwood and Toby Emmerich. The screenplay is by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou, story by Addiss & Matthews and Boyens, based on characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The music is by Stephen Gallagher.

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation Present, in Association with Wingnut Films, a Warner Bros. Animation and Sola Entertainment Production, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.” The film will be distributed theatrically worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, released in cinemas nationwide on December 13, 2024, and internationally beginning 5 December 2024.

