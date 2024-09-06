I learned something important from my daughter’s first-grade teacher that has stayed with me: “Don’t yuk someone else’s yum.” Our moms might have said it differently: “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.” It’s simple, but there’s wisdom in it that the online, and particularly social media, world of fandom could use. Just because you don’t love something doesn’t mean someone else can’t find joy in it. Even worse, your ‘yuk’ hot take may stifle content creators’ ability to bring out content you might end up loving.

(Let’s address the elephant in the room: Yes, I know this is my hot take—but hey, mine’s aimed at you, the fan, not the content creators.)

After what seems like a lifetime at TheOneRing.net (Has it really been 25 years?!), I’ve seen every possible reaction to new Tolkien content. From diehard fans reveling in every second of a new adaptation to those who can’t wait to point out what went “wrong.” It’s predictable and, frankly, exhausting. Every time something new comes out, it’s like clockwork: a flurry of love, a tidal wave of hate, and everyone shouting into the social void.

The truth is, not every story needs to be made for you, and that’s okay. I promise. 🤗

Critique? Sure, it has its place. But what’s happened is we’ve confused having an opinion with needing to broadcast it. Tolkien’s world is vast. It can hold different visions and interpretations from both filmmakers and fans. We don’t need to take sides in an imaginary battle over what’s “right.”

But why even bring this up? Because the casual social user, or even the casual internet participant, sees that ‘yuk’ always rises to the top. Algorithms are designed to push controversy and conflict into our feeds, knowing that our human condition tends to lean toward drama over harmony. Negative opinions and arguments get engagement, and platforms thrive on that. But here’s the problem: content creators use those negative metrics to gauge the success or failure of their work. And often, they make decisions—like canceling a show—based on the loudest, angriest voices, even when there’s a quiet following that genuinely enjoys it. Yes, these entities might be large corporations with teams of data scientists, but don’t assume that they are fully exploring the data to avoid simplistic conclusions.

And there’s another side to this. Fans who do love something often hesitate to share their enthusiasm. Why? Because they don’t want to deal with the trolls. The loudest voices—the bullies of fandom—are quick to tear down anything that doesn’t meet their personal standards. And just like in politics, where the conversation is dominated by those with the loudest, harshest opinions, fandom is too often steered by negativity. The result? Studios and creators miss out on hearing from those who love the content, because those voices are drowned out.

Take the trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew as an example. When it dropped, my fellow over-40 male demographic flooded my feed with waves of negativity. But here’s the thing: I’m secretly loving the idea of mixing Star Wars with The Goonies and Stranger Things. I want creators to take those kinds of risks with our beloved franchises. And if it turns out to be something I don’t enjoy, I’ll just quietly move on; no need to let folks know I wasn’t into it.

The beauty of all fictional universes and our beloved Middle-earth is that they can mean different things to different people. If someone’s finding joy in a version of the story that isn’t your cup of tea, do you really need to jump in and let them know? Let them have their moment. There’s a quiet strength in stepping back and allowing others to enjoy what they enjoy.

At the end of the day, fandom is supposed to bring people together, not force everyone into corners based on whether they loved or hated the latest installment. Maybe, just maybe, we don’t need to weigh in on every adaptation. If you’re not feeling it, maybe scroll past, or better yet, log off and reread The Silmarillion. The stories aren’t going anywhere. There will always be space for your favorites and your least favorites in Tolkien’s world.

The next time you’re tempted to post your hot take, think back to my daughter’s first-grade lesson. It’s okay to stay quiet and let someone else have their yum.

In fact, it might be the best thing you can do—not just for them, but for the creators who need to hear the whole story, and for fandoms to enjoy a new risk here and there.

So, remember: Too much yuk, and the content you love might never get made.

The views expressed in this article are those of just me, but maybe a few other TORn staffers agree. 🤷🏻‍♂️

P.S. If you’ve got thoughtful critiques or just want to discuss all things Tolkien in a more welcoming, troll-free zone, there are safer places for that. Check out TheOneRing.net’s Discord or message boards, where you can share your thoughts without drowning in negativity. Let’s keep the conversation lively, but respectful—Middle-earth deserves nothing less. Feel free to email me as well

P.P.S. Hey Amazon – I couldn’t end this article without sharing some of my yum. I am LOVING Season 2 of ‘Rings of Power!’ Don’t let anyone yuk my yum! 😋