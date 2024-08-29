During Dragon Con (from now until the morning of Sept 3rd), our fabulous collaboration mug will be once again available for pre-order from our friends at Oscha.

This beautiful mug has on one side Oscha’s own ‘Doors of Durin’ design, and on the other, TORn’s special 25th Anniversary logo:

The mugs are only available as a limited edition; they were on sale during San Diego Comic Con, and we’ve brought them back for THIS WEEKEND ONLY; after September 3rd they’ll be gone forever! You can pre-order online direct from Oscha; and for those who are at DragonCon this weekend, you can also purchase in person from TORn’s fan table (Hyatt Exhibition Level, opposite the entrance to the Art Show). So don’t delay – order this mug or grab one at Dragon Con, and celebrate the 25 years we’ve had together so far. The road goes ever on….!