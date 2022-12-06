Actor Sala Baker is no stranger to playing the bad guy; he appeared, after all, as Sauron himself in Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings movies. Now he’s starring as the ‘lead heavy’ in a new movie, The Last Deal.

Director Jonathan Salemi was in touch with TORn, and let us know that ‘Sala’s character, The Boss, is the leader of a gang that loans money to our lead character, Vince [played by Anthony Molinari], and when Vince can’t pay him back, The Boss intends to get his money back at any cost.’ Baker is of course also well known as a stuntman, and his skills are put to good use in this film; Salemi told ComingSoon.net, ‘Actors that are also veteran stunt performers were casted in the leads so we could keep all the action on screen without cutting away, and keep it very real.’

The film sold out at the Boston International Film Festival, where Salemi was awarded Best Director. The Last Deal also sold out at Dances with Films in Hollywood, and Molinari was awarded ‘Best Performance by a lead actor’ at San Antonio Film Festival.

The Last Deal is scheduled for a select theatre release in February 2023; meanwhile, you can enjoy the trailer: