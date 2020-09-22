Join us on Facebook!
Interview with Sala Baker

September 22, 2020 at 4:03 pm by greendragon  - 

It’s not only Bilbo and Frodo’s birthday today; it’s also actor and stuntman Sala Baker’s special day! Sala recently gave an in-depth interview with host Joshy G, for the show ‘Get Super’ with our friends over at Sideshow. Sala talks about how he went from having to be persuaded by a friend to go along to auditions for extras in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings movies, to snagging the role of Sauron – to starting a new life in Los Angeles, and most recently appearing in The Mandalorian.

Check out what Sala had to say in the interview here; and stay tuned to work out with Sala at the end of the show! Happy birthday Sala; here’s to you!

Click here to watch Get Super on Sideshow’s YouTube channel; and catch the next episode on 29th September, when WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze talks about playing table top games and the Lord of the Rings card game!


