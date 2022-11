Prime Video are today revealing new behind the scenes footage for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; and to celebrate, they’ll have live interviews happening with cast throughout the day.

TORn staffer greendragon will be chatting with Markella Kavenagh (Nori) and Sara Zwangobani (Marigold) of the Brandyfoot family. Join us LIVE today at 11.30am PT/ 2.30pm ET, on Twitter Space.

https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1ypKddenLVaKW

Here’s the trailer for the ‘X-Ray’ footage: