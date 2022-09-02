On September 2, 1973, we heard the sad news that J.R.R. Tolkien had p assed away.

Through the years, TORn has shared many wonderful tributes. To say Professor Tolkien has touched our lives and inspired artwork, writing, costuming, online communities, film, music gaming, and so much more is an understatement; but it’s how much his work still lifts our imagination and hearts that will endear him to us forever.

Here are a few of our members’ tributes in honour J.R.R. Tolkien:

“…A light went out in Arda” by diedye in 2008

“The House That Bilbo Built: Tolkien’s Literary Legacy” by Quickbeam in 2008

“Small tribute to J.R.R. Tolkien on “Sunday Morning” by Altaira in 2012

How did I never notice this before? 1973” by Aunt Dora Baggins in 2014

TIME – September 2