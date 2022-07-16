Earlier this week, we brought you our round up of all the Middle-earth related happenings you can expect at San Diego Comic-con this year; and we revealed that we are co-hosting a party on Friday 22nd July – open to all; you don’t have to have a SDCC badge to attend.

This is a Prime Video event which they have invited TORn to host with them. The Eventbrite for this private gathering launched on Wednesday – and as we were about to post about it here, the tickets were already gone, in under five minutes! We were stunned but excited – it’s great to know that the fandom is alive and well!

Whilst we’ve had lots of messages from folks who are thrilled to be going, we know that many people were disappointed to miss out in the flurry to grab tickets. So we are very happy to let you know we were able to get hold of some more tickets for this exclusive event! (Thanks, Prime Video!)

To be in with a chance to claim one of these tickets, simply fill in the form at this link. You’ll need to give first and last name (as shown on ID you’ll bring to gain access to the party), and an email address. You’ll also have the option to fill in details for ONE other person.

The form will be open for a limited time, from 11am ET this morning. Once it closes, we will then pick at random from all the sign ups received, and add those folks to the Eventbrite. If you receive a confirmation email from Eventbrite, you’ll know you were one of the lucky ones!

Please note – there is no wait list for this event. ONLY people confirmed via Eventbrite will be admitted (with the appropriate ID and Covid information – see the Eventbrite for details on that). So please don’t be the half of the Shire who show up anyway; sadly, we won’t be able to let you in.

Anyone who signed up via the Eventbrite on Wednesday who used the same name for more than one ticket, please note – as per the information on the event, and in the emails sent out, those duplicates in the same name have been deleted. Each ticket must be in a different name! So, check carefully that you have the Eventbrite tickets you think you have! And if you’re signing up via this form today, you’re only on the party list if you later receive an Eventbrite confirmation email.

We wish we could hold a party of special magnificence for all of fandom! But we’re honoured that Prime Video have allowed us to join them at this event, and we can’t wait to see those of you who do get to join us there. Click here to be in with a chance to be added to that list!