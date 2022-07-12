SDCC is back! TheOneRing.net celebrates the past, present & future of LOTR with a look back at the Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and a look forward to the upcoming The Rings of Power from Prime Video. Here are all the panels, booths and events for Middle-earth fans going to SDCC 2022:

TheOneRing.net official Booth #1202

Panel 1 – TORn Updates on everything LOTR, Thursday 10:30am Room 6BCF

Hall H The Rings of Power, Friday 10:30am

TORn and Prime Video’s Middle-earth Moot , Friday 6pm

, Friday 6pm Panel 2 – Second Age Lore, Sunday 1:30pm Room 6A

Exclusive LOTR merch all weekend

All SDCC badges are branded RINGS OF POWER. pic from SDCCblog.com

All Weekend

Booth #1202 – TheOneRing.net has a booth! We are excited to be returning to SDCC Exhibit Floor, with exclusive new official t-shirts, pins and books. Meet some of your favorite Tolkien internet folk, such as Matt (Nerd of the Rings), Kellie Rice (Happy Hobbit, Middle-earth Script to Screen), Dr. Corey Olsen (Tolkien Professor) and TORn Tuesday host Clifford Broadway (Ringers: Lord of the Fans), and community leaders like KnewBettaDoBetta (TikTok), VarkingRunesong (Reddit, Discord), AnnaMaría (activism organizer), and more. Scroll down for the MERCH!

The Rings of Power off-site experience? – no confirmation of a LOTR experience, but there are persistent rumors. Be on the lookout for more news!

Meet Jed Brophy all weekend at TheOneRing.net booth 1202! Excited to have the multi-talented actor in LOTR & Hobbit, direct from New Zealand for signings and greetings.

Thursday

10:30am, Room 6BCF – Huge all-encompassing LORD OF THE RINGS panel will cover the 20th Anniversary Celebrations of the New Line films, their upcoming “The War of the Rohirrim,” Amazon Prime’s “The Rings of Power” TV show, new video games focused on Gollum & Dwarves, and new books from the Tolkien Estate. There are some very special exclusive things in store that attendees will not want to miss. Add this panel to your SDCC Official App schedule here.

That Same Afternoon – You’ll want to queue up for Hall H wristbands on Thursday to ensure entry to the next morning’s THE RINGS OF POWER panel. Here’s a good post at SDCC Blog on how Hall H wristbands work.

Friday

10:30am – 12noon, room Hall H – Prime Video presents THE RINGS OF POWER and the very first look at the billion-dollar TV series. Nearly 20 people are confirmed for the panel, including the secretive show runners, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. A new exclusive trailer is nearly guaranteed, but would they dare show the FIRST full episode to fans, as The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance did a few years ago?

6pm – 8:30pm – Party Time! TheOneRing.net and Prime Video invite you to our Middle-earth Moot! This extraordinary party includes Cosplay contest with exclusive giveaways, themed decorations from The Rings of Power, with drinks and food provided. Exclusive TROP swag and other surprises are in store. Open to the public, no SDCC badge required, all ages, Cosplay encouraged (get creative!), space strictly limited! Details & sign up for your free ticket SOON.

Saturday

TheOneRing.net official Booth #1202 – Trivia time EVERY HOUR! Courtesy of Warner Home Video, we have copies to give away of the epic 31-disc 4K box set Middle-earth Ultimate Edition, as well as amazing LOTR fabrics from OSCHA. Pick up a Con-exclusive shirt or just come and chat about what we all saw in Hall H.

Sunday

1:30pm, room 6A – Join an all-star panel of Tolkien scholars and experts for a deep dive into the lore of LOTR and the Second Age. What did Tolkien actually write? What are the threads that Amazon can pull on? Learn the true intent of Tolkien’s lore expansion, and be informed enough to win all the internet debates coming soon. Be sure to add this panel to your SDCC Official App schedule here.

SDCC Exclusive Merch

We are excited to have incredible new T-shirts and pins available only at TheOneRing.net Booth #1202, not online, from some of our favorite artists!

Peabody Award-winning artist, author and director Molly Ostertag (@HobbitGay) designed BAG END SOCIAL CLUB which incorporates a direct quotation from Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring.

We also have more fun items including books from “Middle-earth: Script to Screen” co-author Kellie Rice, art from Eisner-nominated (2022) comic artist team Kempo Cornelius & Chris Northrop, and items from The Nerd of the Rings and Discord. Come by the booth #1202 to discover it all!

Get all your officially-licensed LOTR merch at Booth #1202 including Shire Post coins & wax seals & more!

Remember, TORN is not-for-profit and we are just trying to pay off the very expensive booth!

Other panels of interest to LOTR fans

Andy Serkis new comic panel, Thursday 5pm Room 32AB (he might be zooming in)

Billy & Dom’s Moriarty podcast panel, Thursday 12:15pm Room Indigo (in person, covid allowing)

Prime Video offsite – across the rail tracks from Hall A, Prime Video usually has a big free outdoor event space.

Dungeons & Dragons Tavern – corner of Sixth Avenue and Island Avenue

The Rings of Power press events – for those fans covering SDCC as Press, Prime Video is running a tight ship and things are invite-only for their press days. TheOneRing.net Middle-earth Moot party on Friday is a private fan event: there shall be no Press access or video cameras allowed! You shall not pass!

Win the Ultimate Collection at TheOneRing.net booth 1202

Our pals at WBHE are hooking you up with the ultimate 4K Boxed set of the COMPLETE Peter Jackson Middle-earth films: both LOTR and The Hobbit (technically two trilogies so does that make this a Hexology?!) There are multiple opportunities to win one through our trivia challenges all weekend long at Booth #1202.

See you in San Diego!