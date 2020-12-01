Artistic Tolkien fans united on twitter this year for #Tolkientober to share new illustrations and representations of Middle-earth. Both fun and personal, the charge was led by Molly Ostertag who here pulls a small sample of the 1000’s of outstanding drawings.

EDITORS NOTE: Guest author Molly Knox Ostertag was invited to showcase the great artistic work done by fans worldwide for #Tolkientober. She is one of 2020’s Forbes 30 Under 30 media professionals, a NYTimes best-selling author and a leading illustrator for Disney animation.

A common theme of 2020 (besides mounting existential dread and the strange feeling that it’s lasted several centuries) has been people finding comfort in a return to their teenage passions. This is my sole excuse for why I have become as obsessed with Lord of the Rings this year as I was when I was 12 and would literally lie on the floor with giant speakers on either side of my head, playing the Return of the King soundtrack and crying about the Grey Havens.

I’ve been having fun drawing and writing and indulging this obsession, but there’s a limit to how much hobbit fanart a bored lesbian in lockdown can produce. Craving more content in much the same way Thorin & Co crave their ancestral treasure, I started a drawing challenge for October called #Tolkientober (I couldn’t think of a better name; please let me know if you come up with one). Each day had a theme, sometimes obvious things like ‘a dwarf’ and sometimes more interpretative, like ‘a guardian’. With weekends off, of course – no one better than Tolkien understood the importance of having periods of rest and healing in between efforts.

Hobbits as Children by Molly Ostertag

I’ve never participated in this fandom before in a major way, and it has been lovely and exciting to see how alive it is after all these years. There is just something open about Middle-Earth, something that invites us to explore, adventure, and make ourselves at home. This wide-open feeling is a rare quality to stories, but it makes sense that Lord of the Rings has it. The best stories (the ones that really matter, as Samwise would say) have sticking power, and generations of readers can find unique and personal meaning in the tale. There’s magic in reading words from long ago that nevertheless feel like they were written for you, in this moment, right now.

As Tolkien wrote in Letter 131: “I would draw some of the great tales in fullness, and leave many only placed in the scheme, and sketched. The cycles should be linked to a majestic whole, and yet leave scope for other minds and hands, wielding paint and music and drama.” What a beautiful way to describe fanart and the tradition of keeping a world alive. Here are some of my favorite pieces from Tolkientober:

Day 1 – favorite character

Super quick Leggy doodle for day 1 of @hobbitgay ‘s #tolkientober !

Excited to hop in on this whatever days I can~ pic.twitter.com/OFUtbNwn6D — Rae @ uni ✨ (@do_raemae) October 1, 2020

day 1 💖 #Tolkientober here is my good dirty rowdy boy Aragorn, feelin sad and moody in the forest 🥺 pic.twitter.com/mHh0yPKzyz — ames tierney (@itsamy_t) October 2, 2020

Day 2 – yourself in middle-earth

#Tolkientober Day 2: Myself in Middle Earth



“I carried a watermelon.” 🍉🦋 Here I am as a hobbit who recently picked up gardening and has fallen in love with the seasonal routine and critters that come with the responsibility.



Bonus rough sketch! @hobbitgay #lotr #dirtydancing pic.twitter.com/ooCD74Hgdk — Shelda (@legendofshelda) October 2, 2020

#Tolkientober day 2: draw yourself as a hobbit! (I drew my gf too 🥺) pic.twitter.com/bAMYvwgj1k — 🌿🕷✿ bug witch ✿ 🕷🌿 (@ferndor_) October 3, 2020

Day 5 – a hobbit

Aragorn helping Bilbo write poetry in Rivendell for day 5 of @hobbitgay 's #Tolkientober pic.twitter.com/KaH7HboPw9 — Rosie (@eetrelibre) October 6, 2020

Day 6 – royalty

Day 7 – a character in our world

it's @hobbitgay 's #tolkientober day 7, "a character in our world". This is a bit loose one but hey, Ori's luck that mullets are so in rn 😌 pic.twitter.com/bwQGMB1dHn — Vilho ☕️ he/him (@vilgst) October 7, 2020

Day 5 (or 7) of #Tolkientober by @hobbitgay ! Today’s prompt is “a character in our world” but I went with 2 because you can’t draw Merry without Pippin 😅 pic.twitter.com/vLoxHmC1Ep — 🎄Ten Laurds a-leaping 🎄 (@LauraDrawsStuff) October 7, 2020

#Tolkientober prompt today is a character in our world, and I did three because I spend a lot of time daydreaming up a equestrian AU where Legolas is a snooty dressage queen secretly in love with the extremely sexy farrier who dies Arods feet ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XLA7pRG5U4 — Bilbo baggins fucks (@object__lesson) October 7, 2020

Day 8 – a favorite scene

#Tolkientober day 8- Favourite scene! These scene makes me go 🥺 Merry and Pippin’s bond is so wholesome and they mean so much to me! #digitalart pic.twitter.com/7ZdZd4PSkW — 🌟Alex 🌟 executively dysfunctioning (@al_pal55) October 7, 2020

Tolkientober Day Eight – a favourite scene



who can beat Bilbo telling literally the whole Shire they suck and then literally disappearing forever? no one, man lived the dream.#Tolkientober #lotr #BilboBaggins #myart #illustration pic.twitter.com/5uXq1VSMsK — Creature of Gall 🦇 (@J_TapparnoClark) October 8, 2020

#Tolkientober day 8 – a favorite scene. Hard to choose, but I've been wanting to draw this one for a while. pic.twitter.com/EZz9UQ9PV1 — molly (@hobbitgay) October 8, 2020

day 8 of @hobbitgay’s #tolkientober! bit late for this one but oh well. today’s prompt was favorite scene, and well, this is it. this specific shot of frodo standing over the crack of doom is one of my favorite moments in cinema history. i think i did it justice pic.twitter.com/SODh84ffyu — deckard (@CLUSTERHUGDEMO) October 9, 2020

don't have the time to draw every day but i wanted to redraw one of my favourite scenes for #tolkientober pic.twitter.com/DaNGH4U2dp — aaron🌈 (@lordbilingual) October 19, 2020

Day 9 – a dwarf

Day 12 – two characters who are in love

day 12 of #Tolkientober: two characters who are in love! super happy with how these tiny gays turned out and had so much fun making them! pic.twitter.com/kYlSHcKV9y — lee 🏳️‍🌈 (@transaragorn) October 12, 2020

day 12 of #Tolkientober : two characters in love 🌿⚔🖤



I thought I had strayed into a dream…#lotr @hobbitgay pic.twitter.com/VKF2zWlWtp — tilly ♡ (@_tilbobaggins) October 12, 2020

For #Tolkientober — loving characters: Frodo with Sam & Legolas with Gimli. Ink drawings. pic.twitter.com/H3Pz7rhm7n — Fox Muad'Dib (@foxcrows) October 12, 2020

#tolkientober day 12: Frodo was fully healed by Sam’s eternal love and they get married and live happily ever after there fixed it for you Jolkien @hobbitgay pic.twitter.com/t6SzlxPbau — spectraling 🌱 (@spectraling) October 12, 2020

#Tolkientober Day 12: Two characters Who are In Love!

SAMFRODO BRAINROT pic.twitter.com/sUrVCMofYc — 🚽Deodorant Cassie🚽 (@curioscurio) October 13, 2020

Day 13 – an elf

[#tolkientober day 13] an elf

🌙 lúthien washi doll



❝Blue was her raiment as the unclouded heaven, but her eyes were grey as the starlit evening; her mantle was sewn with golden flowers, but her hair was dark as the shadows of twilight❞ pic.twitter.com/W6OlXtSX6i — rup 🐙 (@distantxstars) October 13, 2020

#Tolkientober day 12 – an elf

"I thought I had strayed into a dream" pic.twitter.com/j8BTk9tiCE — molly (@hobbitgay) October 13, 2020

#Tolkientober Day 13: An Elf

Buff legolas for mr.tolkien who hated when people thought legolas was a twink pic.twitter.com/AFxZaVXQEx — 🚽Deodorant Cassie🚽 (@curioscurio) October 14, 2020

Day 14 – illustrate a headcanon

My headcanon for #Tolkientober Day 14 is that the very last trip Legolas and Gimli took before finally sailing West together was to be with Aragorn and Arwen as Aragorn passed on😢 @hobbitgay pic.twitter.com/XhouiDrTg0 — saje (@angmarim) October 14, 2020

#Tolkientober day 13 – a headcanon

The Uruk-Hai that hunt the Fellowship are kidnapped Mirkwood elves who were transformed by Saruman pic.twitter.com/g7n6KkCyeZ — molly (@hobbitgay) October 14, 2020

Prompt 10/day 14 of #Tolkientober – a headcanon! This is one I saw on tumblr a while ago, that Frodo was an occasional accordion player, and I liked it so much that it stuck with me pic.twitter.com/YqP18B0wlu — 🎄Ten Laurds a-leaping 🎄 (@LauraDrawsStuff) October 14, 2020

Day 14: A Headcanon

"All horse pass into the West"

I don't make the rules.#Tolkientober by @hobbitgay pic.twitter.com/RhoZfxE2NL — Alyssa 🌿🗡 (@AlyssaMaynard) October 14, 2020

#Tolkientober Day 14: A Headcannon

finished my Headcannon that hobbits sleep in pack huddles and also have Tapetum Lucidum (glowing animal eyes) pic.twitter.com/d2H1ZQ4V1f — 🚽Deodorant Cassie🚽 (@curioscurio) October 16, 2020

Day 14: a headcanon



A concept: Gandalf teaches Frodo some simple magical tricks with sparkles and light (just for fun), but towards the end this ability turns into something creepy and powerful under the influence of the ring#Tolkientober pic.twitter.com/JRQ41rfheY — ëlkina (@ergo_bibamus__) October 16, 2020

Day 15 – a warrior

Prompt 11/Day 15 #Tolkientober – A Warrior. Naturally I chose Éowyn! Late with this one because I just could not get anything I sketched to work, so I just threw everything out and laid down some flats instead 😭 pic.twitter.com/zolFQqlhbl — 🎄Ten Laurds a-leaping 🎄 (@LauraDrawsStuff) October 16, 2020

Day 16 – a character as a child

#Tolkientober 16 – characters as children

"Gandalf, you are going to take us on an adventure, just like you did with my uncle Bilbo!" pic.twitter.com/S3ImerSIjA — molly (@hobbitgay) October 16, 2020

day 16 of @hobbitgay 's #Tolkientober "character as a child"



(Couldn't decide between Fili, Kili and Ori so 🤷🏻‍♂️ I drew them all) pic.twitter.com/CLYIx3Qm6Q — Vilho ☕️ he/him (@vilgst) October 16, 2020

day 15 🗡 a warrior: “I do not love the bright sword for its sharpness, nor the arrow for its swiftness, nor the warrior for his glory. I love only that which they defend.” Some of the swords of my favorite warriors Aragorn, Boromir, Éowyn and Thorin #tolkientober pic.twitter.com/sFpdcrCJcJ — mr. boggins 🍓 (@kindfrodo) October 16, 2020

#tolkientober day 16: a character as a child, thought i’d try and imagine a young olorin (not yet gandalf) in service to nienna 🕊 pic.twitter.com/gun8EnIJUy — yodito (@notllewyn) October 20, 2020

Day 19 – a villain

Day 19 of @hobbitgay 's #Tolkientober "a villain".



ALWAYS taking the change to draw a dragon 😌🐉 pic.twitter.com/gdr70shrhB — Vilho ☕️ he/him (@vilgst) October 19, 2020

Prompt 13/ day 19 #Tolkientober – a villain, Saruman of Many Colours pic.twitter.com/dwdYxCqEum — 🎄Ten Laurds a-leaping 🎄 (@LauraDrawsStuff) October 19, 2020

Day 20 – where you’d live in middle-earth

(repost bc twitter sucks) day 20 of @hobbitgay’s #tolkientober: where you would live in middle earth

it really doesn’t get much better than the shire 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6BOac8Vw6y — deckard (@CLUSTERHUGDEMO) October 20, 2020

Day 21 – magic

some very hobbity magic for day 21 of #Tolkientober pic.twitter.com/Rwjyl0vw6t — noah (@noahfrearart) October 21, 2020

Day 22 – a man

"I know your face"#Tolkientober Day 22 – A Man, but also a woman because this uncle and niece duo are everything @hobbitgay pic.twitter.com/cewYsZpGtG — saje (@angmarim) October 22, 2020

Day 23 – redraw a piece of tolkien’s art

Good news: I finally got the courage to draw something for the #Tolkientober

Bad news: I spended almost all day drawing this 🙁

Hope everyone like it! @hobbitgay pic.twitter.com/ALfeURWkpW — Dafne 🍃 (@Dafne_Arreola_) October 24, 2020

A little late but here's Day 23 of #Tolkientober (@hobbitgay) – redrawing good dragon boy 🐉 pic.twitter.com/Ai1hOX54tf — Hon ✩*˚ (@thisarteest) October 24, 2020

Day 26 – best friends

#Tolkientober day 26: best friends, so of course it’s Merry and Pippin



also ive decided that Pippin is king of cropped clothes pic.twitter.com/G6s3G5EwKQ — Stevie✨🎄🌙 (@stephneedsbooks) October 26, 2020

Sam and Bill the pony for day 27 of #Tolkientober pic.twitter.com/AP04nO0Q6G — noah (@noahfrearart) October 27, 2020

Day 27 – a creature

Day 28 – a guardian

Tolkientober Day 28 – a guardian



“If simple folk are free from care and fear, simple they will be, and we must be secret to keep them so.” – Strider, a true guardian of Middle-earth though def. in need of a good shower#Tolkientober #lotr #Aragorn #myart #Strider #illustration pic.twitter.com/W60C9C5UOg — Creature of Gall 🦇 (@J_TapparnoClark) October 28, 2020

Day 29 – a ringbearer

nearing the end of #tolkientober, we have day 29, a ringbearer. i wasn’t satisfied drawing just one. so here’s seven.

(in order from top to bottom; sauron, isildur, underrated king deagol, gollum/smeagol, bilbo, frodo, sam) @hobbitgay pic.twitter.com/x51uhM5X7Z — deckard (@CLUSTERHUGDEMO) October 30, 2020

Day 30 – home

Molly Ostertag is a NYTimes Best Selling author, graphic novelist, and animation pioneer for shows like OWL HOUSE and THUNDERCATS ROAR. You can follow her on twitter @MollyOstertag or her Tolkien-themed alt @hobbitgay