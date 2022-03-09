Section divider

It’s almost time – time for 64 contenders to start out on an epic quest, to discover who (or what) will be the Champion of Middle-earth March Madness 2022!

We’ll be revealing the theme of this year’s contest next week, on TORn Tuesday (March 15th). As last year, we’ll also have a ‘Wild Card’ round, where you can vote between two entries which narrowly missed the cut for the original brackets, and decide which entry the chosen one will replace. Round One of the contest will then begin on March 22nd; and the final round will end on April 4th, in line with the ‘real’ March Madness.

All will become clear next week. Meanwhile you can take a look at last year’s ‘Battle of the Best Dressed in Middle-earth’, here. Get ready to play along; it’s the deep breath before the plunge…

