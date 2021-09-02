Section divider

On September 2, 1973, we heard the sad news that J.R.R. Tolkien had passed away.

Through the years, TORn has shared many wonderful tributes.  To say Professor Tolkien has touched our lives and inspired artwork, writing, costuming, online communities, film, music gaming, and so much more is an understatement; but it’s how much his work still lifts our imagination and hearts that will endear him to us forever.

Here are a few of our members’ tributes in honour J.R.R. Tolkien:

…A light went out in Arda” by diedye in 2008

The House That Bilbo Built: Tolkien’s Literary Legacy” by Quickbeam in 2008

Small tribute to J.R.R. Tolkien on “Sunday Morning” by Altaira in 2012

How did I never notice this before? 1973” by Aunt Dora Baggins in 2014

TIME – September 2

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net. One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.

