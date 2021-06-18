Our friends at Asmus Toys have a very cool new 1:6 figure coming your way between July and September of this year. Who is it? None other than Arwen herself! Fans can add to their collections this beautiful Arwen figure, from the moment during The Return of the King when the life of the Eldar is leaving her. As you can see in the photos below, the sculpting, which is a brand new sculpt, and detailing on this figure look absolutely fantastic. This figure is approximately 28.5cm tall and has over 34 points of articulation. Depending on your budget, the folks at Asmus have two different versions for you to collect: fans can acquire the collector’s edition for $190, or if you’d like, you can get the exclusive version for $250. You get everything the collector’s edition includes, and you also get that beautiful daybed she is lying on in that sequence.







