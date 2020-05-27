Join us on Facebook!
The Run of the Rohirrim Certificate

May 27, 2020 at 2:38 pm by Mithril  - 

Congratulations! You are a true Rider (or runner, or maybe a walker). You answered the call to traverse the miles from Dunharrow to Minas Tirith. Here is your Finisher Certificate. Print it out and share a photo of yourself on our World and Works of J.R.R. Tolkien Facebook page, and tell us a tale of your adventures, or perhaps share a poem or song.

There is still time to run this race here or the three previous Middle-earth Virtual 5k races. The Shire Sprint , Racing to Rivendell and 5000 Meters through Moria are still up and available for download. The certificates for those races are in the posts.

If you complete all four races by May 31, you can download a final additional certificate that shows you completed all four races. Congratulations again! We hope you had fun.

Certificate design/illustration by staff member Mithril (Nancy Steinman).
Additional illustration by BSGStudio and freedesignfile.


