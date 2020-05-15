Week 3 Virtual Race: Five Meters Through Moria

at 3:19 pm by May 15, 20203:19 pm by Mithril

Whether you have run the previous two races or not, you can still participate in this one, so limber up and join your fellow ringers and take on the 5 Meters Through Moria Challenge. This course will follow the fellowship of the ring’s dark and dangerous journey through the mines of Khazad-dûm. Once prosperous and echoing with song and the ringing of pick-axe, these dark caverns are now inhabited by orcs and cave trolls and something much, much worse. So be on your guard as you make your way to the final bridge and cross once more into daylight.

This Virtual 5k Race (3.1 miles) can be run or walked at any location you choose (please follow your town’s current rules). You can run, jog, walk in your neighborhood or your backyard, use a treadmill, climb the stairs in your home, or use an elliptical – whatever is most convenient and safe for you. 30 minutes of exercise can also count as 1 mile. Run your own race, at your own pace, and time it yourself – our 5k’s are on the honor system.

Before you start each race, download a RACE BIB here or from TheOneRing.net’s “The World and Works of J.R.R. Tolkien” Facebook page. Write your name or nickname and/or race time in the white box, then you can stop by our Facebook page and post a photo wearing your bib, or post in the comments below.

Once you have completed each race, let us know! Download your finisher certificate and share another photo. This race’s finisher certificate will be posted in the coming days. Also, check back next Friday for the fourth and final race. If you complete all four races, an additional special certificate can be yours!

If you’re so inclined, reading the section in “The Fellowship of the Ring” that corresponds to this race might add a bit of color to your journey. Above all else, have fun. On your mark, get set, go!

[If you weren’t able to join the first two races, you can still earn your Shire Sprint and Racing to Rivendell bib and certificate. Check out the previous posts for each race’s for instructions. Complete all four races by May 29 and earn a crowning certificate.)

Bibs and certificates designed by TORN staff member Mithril, aka Nancy Steinman.