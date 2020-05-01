Join our virtual 5k “Walk Middle-earth Challenge” and get some exercise!

at 3:19 am by - May 1, 20203:19 am by deej

Photo by Mithril

TheOneRing.net is hosting a series of four VIRTUAL 5K RACES in May. Each race will reflect a leg of the Fellowship’s journey through Middle-earth (though not in actual miles, of course). A new race will be posted on the first four Fridays in May.

The 5k races (3.1 miles) can be run or walked at home or any location you choose (please follow your town’s current rules). You can run, jog, walk, use a treadmill, climb your stairs, or us an elliptical – whatever is most convenient and safe for you. 30 minutes of exercise can also count as 1 mile. Run your own race, at your own pace, and time it yourself – our 5k’s are on the honor system.

Before you start each race, download a RACE BIB here or from TORn’s “The World and Works of J.R.R. Tolkien” Facebook page. Write your name, nickname, or race time in the white box, then you can stop by the Facebook page and post a photo wearing your bib. Once you have completed each race, let us know! Download your finisher CERTIFICATE and share a photo to our Facebook page. If you complete all four races, an additional special certificate can be yours!

Our first 5k is THE SHIRE SPRINT. It virtually follows the footsteps of the Hobbits as they race from Hobbiton to the Inn of the Prancing Pony at Bree with the Black Riders on their heels. If you’re so inclined, reading the same section of “The Fellowship of the Ring” might add a bit of color to your journey. Above all else, have fun. On your mark, get set, go!

Bibs and certificates were designed by TORN staff member Mithril, aka Nancy Steinman.