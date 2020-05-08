Join us on Facebook!
Join us in our forums!
Check out TheOneRing.net on Twitter!
Join us on Instagram

Latest Tweets

  1. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Happy birthday JA Bayona @FilmBayona! May this year be the most rewarding of your career as you journey into Middle… https://t.co/am11o1z9KZ
    about 40 minutes ago

  2. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: The Hobbit was published in 1937, yet the publisher still flexes copyright muscle on anyone trying to read it aloud… https://t.co/khNMhSFnOg
    about 19 hours ago

  3. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Congratulations to @andyserkis for reading the entire HOBBIT book in 11 hours and hitting the original £250,000 goa… https://t.co/tFZoF7PxQp
    about 19 hours ago

News Alerts

Get emailed with every new post!

Got News?

Click here to submit your story to us!

Virtual 5k Week 2: Racing to Rivendell

May 8, 2020 at 3:54 am by Mithril  - 

If you’re ready for another race, welcome to “Racing to Rivendell” where we are following Frodo, Sam, Merry, Pippin, Aragorn, Arwen/Glorfindel, and Asfaloth (the horse who carried Frodo) as they race to outrun the Black Riders from Weathertop to Rivendell.

(If you weren’t able to join us last week, you can still earn your Shire Sprint bib and certificate. Just check out the post from May 1 for instructions.)

This virtual 5k race (3.1 miles) can be run or walked at home or any location you choose (please follow your town’s current rules). You can run, jog, walk, use a treadmill, climb your stairs, or us an elliptical – whatever is most convenient and safe for you. 30 minutes of exercise can also count as 1 mile. Run your own race, at your own pace, and time it yourself – our 5k’s are on the honor system.

Before you start each race, download a RACE BIB here or from TORn’s “The World and Works of J.R.R. Tolkien” Facebook page. Write your name, nickname, or race time in the white box, then you can stop by our Facebook page and post a photo wearing your bib, or post in the comments below.

Once you have completed each race, let us know! Download your finisher certificate and share another photo. Check back later this week and the link to the certificate will be posted here and on the Facebook page.

If you complete all four races, an additional special certificate can be yours! If you’re so inclined, reading the section in “The Fellowship of the Ring” that corresponds to this race might add a bit of color to your journey. Above all else, have fun. On your mark, get set, go!

There will be a total of four 5k races in all. Check back next Friday for a new race.

Bibs and certificates designed by TORN staff member Mithril, aka Nancy Steinman.


Posted in Activies, Contests, Creations, Events, Fans, Fellowship of the Ring, LotR Books, Movie Fellowship of the Ring, Parodies, Uncategorized on May 8, 2020 by
Order the Gollum Enraged - Click Here

Leave a Reply