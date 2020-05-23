Final Week Virtual 5k: The Run of the Rohirrim

at 12:54 am by May 23, 202012:54 am by Mithril

Whether you have run the previous three races or not, you can still participate in this one, so get psyched up for The Run of the Rohirrim Virtual 5k. This course follows the route that King Théoden and the Riders took from Harrowdale to the Pellenor, while Aragorn, Gimli, Legolas, and the Grey Company tread the Paths of the Dead.

This is a Virtual 5k Race (3.1 miles). You can run, jog, walk in your neighborhood or your backyard, use a treadmill, climb the stairs in your home, or use an elliptical – whatever is most convenient and safe for you. (Please follow your town’s current rules.) 30 minutes of exercise can also count as 1 mile. Run your own race, at your own pace, and time it yourself – our 5k’s are on the honor system.

Before you start wracking up miles, download a RACE BIB here or from TheOneRing.net’s “The World and Works of J.R.R. Tolkien” Facebook page. Write your name or nickname and/or race time in the white box, then you can stop by our Facebook page and post a photo wearing your bib. Once you have completed each race, let us know! Download your Finisher Certificate and share another photo. Finisher Certificates will be posted early next week.



This is the last race, but it is not too late to participate in the previous three. Just click these links to get your bibs and certificates. All races are 5k (3.1 miles). If you complete all four, an additional crowning certificate will be available next Friday to download.



Race #1: Shire Sprint

Race #2: Racing to Rivendell

Race #3: 5000 Meters Through Moria

If you’re so inclined, reading the section in “The Return of the King” that corresponds to this race might add a bit of color to your journey. Above all else, have fun. On your mark, get set, go!

Bibs and certificates designed and illustrated by TORN staff member Mithril, aka Nancy Steinman.

The mountains on this bib were illustrated by BSGStudio.