All-Star Panel Joins TORn Tuesday LIVE! 5pm PT / 8pm ET

at 9:00 am by - April 7, 20209:00 am by Calisuri

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Lord of the Rings internet teaser for The Lord of the Rings, we’ve put together an all-star line-up to join us LIVE for TORn Tuesday!

Join us on all our social channels at 5pm PT/8pm ET (All Timezones) as we welcome guests…

Mark Ordesky – Executive Producer

Richard Taylor – Creative Director Weta Workshop, VFX Supervisor

Gordon Paddison – VP Marketing, New Line Cinema

Jed Brophy – Actor, Snaga and Sharku

Rick Porras – Co-Producer

Michael Pellerin – Director The Appendices

Where to watch…