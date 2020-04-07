Join us on Facebook!
Join us in our forums!
Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Join us on Instagram

News Alerts

Get emailed with every new post!

Weekly Newsletter

Select a list:

All-Star Panel Joins TORn Tuesday LIVE! 5pm PT / 8pm ET

April 7, 2020 at 9:00 am by Calisuri  - 

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Lord of the Rings internet teaser for The Lord of the Rings, we’ve put together an all-star line-up to join us LIVE for TORn Tuesday!

Join us on all our social channels at 5pm PT/8pm ET (All Timezones) as we welcome guests…

  • Mark Ordesky – Executive Producer
  • Richard Taylor – Creative Director Weta Workshop, VFX Supervisor
  • Gordon Paddison – VP Marketing, New Line Cinema
  • Jed Brophy – Actor, Snaga and Sharku
  • Rick Porras – Co-Producer
  • Michael Pellerin – Director The Appendices

Where to watch…


Posted in Crew News, Director news, Jed Brophy, Lord of the Rings, LotR Cast News, LotR Movies, Mark Ordesky, New Line Cinema, New Zealand, Original TORn, Peter Jackson, Production, Richard Taylor, Studios on April 7, 2020 by

Thranduil Statue

Leave a Reply