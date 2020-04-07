All-Star Panel Joins TORn Tuesday LIVE! 5pm PT / 8pm ET
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Lord of the Rings internet teaser for The Lord of the Rings, we’ve put together an all-star line-up to join us LIVE for TORn Tuesday!
Join us on all our social channels at 5pm PT/8pm ET (All Timezones) as we welcome guests…
- Mark Ordesky – Executive Producer
- Richard Taylor – Creative Director Weta Workshop, VFX Supervisor
- Gordon Paddison – VP Marketing, New Line Cinema
- Jed Brophy – Actor, Snaga and Sharku
- Rick Porras – Co-Producer
- Michael Pellerin – Director The Appendices
Where to watch…
- Facebook.com/theoneringnet
- Twitter.com/theoneringnet
- Youtube.com/The1neRing
- Facebook.com/groups/theoneringnet
